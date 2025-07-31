Diddy: I Was Screwed in Court! Overturn My Conviction!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Aside from having ugly sexual habits that helped land him in court and eventually caused him to be found guilty by a jury of his peers, Diddy has something else in common with Josh Duggar:

Each has requested a new trial because each believes he was screwed over by the legal system.

The same week Duggar claimed he was denied a fair trial in 2022, Diddy has now gone ahead and made the same allegation.

Less than one month after the musician was found guilty on a pair of federal charges, his legal team filed a motion requesting to either overturn his convictions … or grant him a new trial with limited evidence connected to those charges.

New York Mayor Eric Adams presents Sean “Diddy” Combs with the keys to the city in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The July 30 filing argued that using the Mann Act — which Diddy was convicted under after being found guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution — is “unprecedented.”

According to documents obtained by E! News, the use of this act also raises serious concerns about “discriminatory enforcement.”

Throughout his sex trafficking trial, Diddy’s attorneys argued that their client’s highly-orchestrated sex acts and parties — referred to as “freak offs” and “hotel nights” by his exes Cassie Ventura and a woman who went by Jane Doe during her testimony — were consensual.

“Mr. Combs, at most, paid to engage in voyeurism as part of a ‘swingers’ lifestyle. That does not constitute ‘prostitution’ under a properly limited definition of the statutory term,” his lawyers state in their new filing.

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Despite what 12 men and women unanimously agreed upon last month, this paperwork continues:

“Even if ‘prostitution’ includes a defendant who pays to observe two other people have sex with each other, the evidence was insufficient to show that Mr. Combs had any such intent.”

“The proof at trial showed that he typically hired the services of male escorts or dancers advertised openly through lawful businesses [and] that the men were paid for their time, and that they enjoyed the activities and had friendships with Ms. Ventura and Jane and were not merely traveling to have sex for money.”

We’re no legal experts.

But it sounds in our opinion as if Diddy is just whining about the verdict.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles – Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

This new motion, meanwhile, alleges that video of the sex acts were just “amateur pornography for later private viewing,” which is protected under the First Amendment.

Translation, these lawyers want a judge to believe?

Diddy is a disgusting individual. But he didn’t break any laws.

The star’s team notes that if the court declines an acquittal, they are requesting a new trial because of the “severe spillover prejudice from reams of inflammatory evidence” used regarding the racketeering charges against him, particularly the 2016 video of Combs physically assaulting Ventura.

Diddy, for his part, will remain in prison until he returns to court on October 3 for his sentencing.

That is, unless Donald Trump pardons him first.