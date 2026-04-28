Shannon Elizabeth Earned $1 Million on OnlyFans in First Week!

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Almost immediately after quietly filing for divorce, Shannon Elizabeth announced her OnlyFans plans.

The American Pie and Scary Movie legend was joining the adult media subscription platform as a creator.

She followed through.

And she has reportedly raked in about $1 million in the first week.

Actress Shannon Elizabeth attends the Premiere of “Jay & Silent Bob Reboot” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 14, 2019. (Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

$1 million in 1 week is fantastic

According to Page Six, the beloved actress earned nearly $1 million during her first week on OnlyFans.

As of Monday, April 27, she officially reached the “seven figures” mark — according to the tabloid’s source.

There were even details on how her earnings came in.

“Over half of that was earned through direct messages to OnlyFans users,” the insider explained.

The source continued: “While tips and posts accounted for the rest.”

This is how Shannon Elizabeth’s OnlyFans page greets her fans and subscribers. (Image Credit: OnlyFans)

Elizabeth’s OnlyFans page does not charge a subscription fee.

Most pages that aren’t just promo-pages do, charging anywhere from a few dollars to more than $20.

(If you want people to subscribe at those levels, you need to make sure that your content is worth the money — and that subscribers know what they’ll be getting.)

Individual posts can receive tips. And, by default, OnlyFans DMs that include a tip will appear at the top of the creator’s inbox — snagging attention right away.

Making money like that could mean that the actress had 200,000 fans who each tipped $5 or so. But it likely means that a smaller number tipped more than that.

Some of those proceeds will go to her charity

The actress’ rep told Page Six that at least some of the funds will be going towards her charity, The Shannon Elizabeth Foundation.

It is a support foundation that seeks to help humans, non-human animals, and the environment.

(Unfortunately, Elizabeth sometimes posts genAI slop to promote it, but that’s neither here nor there.)

“She’s always hustling and genuinely loves interacting with her fans,” the actress’ rep characterized.

Elizabeth is not the first actor who seems to like OnlyFans after having enjoyed connecting with fans on forums decades ago before tech behemoths started dismantling the internet for profit. Denise Richards has made similar comments.

The actress shared her OnlyFans news just one day after filing to divorce her husband, Simon Borchert.

However, we later learned that the two had separated last September.

Divorce is expensive.

Some fans immediately speculated that she was looking for a cash infusion as she ends her marriage.

It doesn’t look like money is going to be a worry in her immediate future. Not with this news.