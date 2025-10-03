Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Christine Brown Loses It Over Move...

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Christine Brown will be all up in her feelings on the October 5 episode of Sister Wives.

For a very understandable reason.

In a sneak peek posted by People Magazine, the long-time reality star assists daughter Mykelti in her preperation to move thousands of miles away with her husband and kids.

(TLC)

At one point, via confessional alongside this husband (Tony Padron), Mykelti tells viewers:

“Every time I talk about moving to my mom, I break her heart just a little bit more. She’s really sad. She’s really heartbroken.”

The scene then cuts to a clip of Christine as she explains the following:

“Mykelti’s moving tomorrow. We’re driving her and her kids cross country tomorrow.”

As you can see in this footage, Brown starts to get emotional as tears well in her eyes, simply saying “it’s really hard” to be saying goodbye to her child.

Christine Brown smirks in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Mykelti then delves into presciselt why her mother is so disappointed about her and her family leaving, aside from the obvious fact that they’ll be on the other side of the country in North Carolina.

“She’s really sad because she’s definitely going to miss out on a lot of the years that my kids are young,” Mykelti explains.

For the record, she shares three children — daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer Banks and Ace McCord — with husband Tony.

Christine, for her part, is now married to David Woolley and has moved far on from ex-spouse Kody. But not from the kids she shares with him, of course.

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

Referring to her sisters, Mykelti adds in the clip:

“It’s like Aspyn and Ysabel don’t have kids yet and they won’t have kids for a while. And I want my kids to have cousins.”

The scene concludes with Christine asking Mykelti whether she told her father Kody about the move, to which she responds with regret:

“Yeah, dad knows I’m moving. Told him he should come up and see us before we leave and it didn’t happen. It is what it is.”

Later on, reflecting on her daughter’s strained relationship with Kody, Christine says “the whole thing’s just been sad.”

“Mykelti and Tony were just sad that they weren’t able to see Kody and Robyn and the kids before they moved,” she says. “Her relationship with them is just not what Mykelti hoped it would be.”