Janelle Brown Pays Tribute to Late Son in Honor of 27th Birthday

Garrison Brown would have turned 27 years old on April 10.

We phrase it that way, of course, because the occasional Sister Wives cast member took his own life about 13 months ago… having died of a self-inflicted gun shot, according to local police in New Mexico.

The tragedy has left mother Janelle Brown reeling.

On Thursday, meanwhile, she took to social media in order to honor her late son on this occasion.

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

“You seem so alive in the millions of photos I have. I sometimes forget I won’t see you again — and then I remember, Grief is so strange,” the 55-year wrote via Instagram — alongside a carousel of photos where Garrison is smiling from ear to ear.

“I’ve loved all the remembrances of you posted by family and friends. And I had to re-share the reel from the county fair because it shows who you were so well. Till we meet again sweetheart.”

Janelle has been forced to pen tributes such as these on numerous occasions since she lost Garrison.

The Browns as a whole, for the most understandable reasons possible, have not moved past the young man’s passing.

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

For example, Hunter Brown also honored his brother with a heartfelt birthday message about one year after his tragic death at 25.

“Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory,” Hunter wrote on Instagram, referencing a quote from Dr. Seuss.

“Remember to spend the time you have with those you love! Happy Birthday to my Boi! Love you, dude!”

In his post, Hunter added photos from over the years, featuring some of his favorite Garrison memories.

Janelle Brown looks very disturbed in this photo. (TLC)

Garrison was one of six children shared by Janelle and her ex-husband, Kody Brown. His siblings include Logan, 30, Madison, 29, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 23, and Savanah, 20.

In March 2024, The Coconino County Medical Examiner confirmed that Garrison died from a gunshot wound to the head, with his death officially ruled a suicide.

The report also noted ethanol intoxication — commonly known as alcohol poisoning — as a contributing factor.

It’s just so, so sad all around.

May Garrison Brown forever rest in peace. (Image Credit: TLC)

Back in September, Janelle opened up to People Magazine about Garrison’s suicide.

“We just had no idea that he was in that place,” Janelle told People of her son’s mental health last year, adding that “substance abuse” likely played a role in his state of mind prior to his death. “But he didn’t ever express any kind of extreme sad feelings.”

In a text message the night before he died, Garrison did admit to suicidal tendencies… which prompted Janelle to ask son Gabe to go check on his brother.

He did so, and discovered Garrison’s body.

“It just wasn’t for lack of love or lack of anything,” Janelle added months ago of Garrison taking his own life.

“And all I can do is think… we always ask ourselves could we have done something more, but I don’t know. I think that’s a grief trap because I think, ultimately, everybody is responsible for their own actions and their own decisions. But we did everything.

“We really did everything that we could have done. And unfortunately, sometimes [that] still isn’t enough.”



