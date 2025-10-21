Kristin Bell Criticized For Bizarre Instagram Post About Being Killed By Husband

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Earlier this week, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, and while fans have always enjoyed the couple’s quirky sense of humor, there are many who believe they finally went too far.

Things started innocently enough, with Kristen posting a photo in which she and

But it was the caption that left some fans confused — and others downright furious.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell attend as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual “Power Of Love” gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Kristen Bell’s domestic violence joke rubs fans the wrong way

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me:

“I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,” Kristen wrote.

Needless to say, that’s not your typical anniversary caption.

And while Kristen is clearly joking (at least we hope she’s joking!) the humor didn’t work for a lot of her followers.

Some went so far as to accuse the actress of making light of abusive relationships, and many pointed out that the post came durign Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Domestic violence isn’t a joke,” wrote one commenter.

“Is this… supposed to be funny?” another added.

“Not funny at all. What kind of man says that to his wife? Oh wait, I know exactly what kind. Get out now, Kristen,” a third chimed in.

But others were able to see the humor in the situatiom.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kristen earns slave from celebrity friends

“He should write for Hallmark,” wrote Howie Mandel.

“You guys are the best,” actress Zoey Deutch added.

“He totally missed out on a lucrative career in greeting cards. Happy Anniversary!” another follower enthused.

So yeah, a bit of a mixed reaction, which we guess is to be expected when you’re dabbling in such dark humor.

We’re sure Dax and Kristen are used to it by now. It’s sort of their thing.