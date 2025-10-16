Britney Spears Drank and Popped Pills While Pregnant, Kevin Federline Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we’ve previously reported, Kevin Federline is about to release a new memoir, and the book contains some truly scandalous allegations against his ex-wife, Britney Spears.

Earlier today, we shared an excerpt in which Federline claimed that Spears did cocaine while she was breastfeeding the couple’s two sons.

Now, the situation has become even more problematic, as a new excerpt includes allegations that Britney combined alcohol and prescription medications while she was pregnant.

Britney Spears poses with sons Jayden James Federline (L) and Sean Preston Federline (R) during a game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on April 17, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images)

In the excerpt, published Thursday afternoon by People, Federline writes that a “silent alarm” was tipped in his mind when he learned that his then-wife was drinking and popping pills while expecting.

“That mix was… dangerous. F—-d up, honestly,” he writes.

“You’re not supposed to drink when you’re on meds like that. A couple of glasses of wine for her would hit like a whole bottle because of the medication.”

Federline goes on to explain that he made excuses for Britney, as he reasoned that drinking and pills were her methods for coping with the pressures of fame.

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The situation came to a head at a release party for Federline’s 2006 album “Playing With Fire,” which he did not expect Britney to attend.

“I was happy [Britney’s father, Jamie Spears] had decided to come support me,” Federline recalls in an excerpt from his memoir obtained by Us Weekly.

“He threw a look my way, shook his head and motioned to my dressing room door. His expression sat in that flat blank space between disapproval and apprehension, as if to say: ‘She’s here, and it’s not good.’”

Federline says that he opened the door to the dressing room, where he found “Britney and [a] young starlet friend snorting a fat line of coke off the table.”

Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Both were wearing these outrageous wigs. Britney’s was electric blue. It was surreal. They didn’t even try to hide it,” he alleged.

Federline did not name Brit’s companion for the evening, but identified her as an “actress who was about to blow up from a role that would transform her life.”

“I had seen it before, her drinking and breastfeeding, and it was really upsetting because of the danger to the kids,” he writes, adding:

“She could have pumped milk for Jayden so her mom had that ready.”

Britney released a statement denying the first round of Federline’s allegations, but she has not responded to claims that she drank and did drugs while pregnant and breastfeeding.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.