Brad Pitt Shades Tom Cruise, Admits to ‘Mistakes’ After Finalizing Divorce …

Brad Pitt is currently making the media rounds to promote his new auto-racing movie F1.

Pitt, of course, has been doing this for decades, and we’re sure he’s reached the point where he doesn’t experience much anxiety ahead of an interview.

But the situation is a little different this time, as it’s Pitt’s first media tour since he finalized his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walks in the Pitlane prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Yes, after an agonizing eight-year legal battle, Pitt and Jolie finally, officially ended their marriage in December of last year.

Pitt has already been criticized for his dismissive comments on the subject, saying that he didn’t think the legal milestone was “a major thing.”

It’s not surprising, of course, that the Oscar-winner would prefer to steer clear of that particular subject. After all, divorce is never a pleasant thing, and his was particularly messy, with Jolie accusing her ex of physical assault and other forms of abuse.

Now, Pitt is backing away from the controversy even more and referring to his past “mistakes” only in the most general terms.

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walks in the Paddock after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 08, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Asked about recent events in his life and what makes him “feel grounded”

“No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from [it] and move on,” he told the outlet, adding that each mistake, will “lead to the next success.”

Pitt added that at his age, he sees “how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back.”

These days, Pitt is dating Ines de Ramon, and she’s been by his side throughout his current press tour.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the “Wolfs” red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Brad has zero interest in defying death, Tom Cruise-style

At the same premiere event, Pitt was asked if he had any interest in making another movie with Tom Cruise (the two co-starred in 1994’s Interview With the Vampire).

Brad replied by cracking a light joke about his colleague’s fondness for wild stunts.

“I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and sh-t like that, so when he does something again that’s on the ground,” he told E! News.

The comment led to widespread remarks about how it was a fight aboard a plane that led Angelina to file for divorce from Brad.

We know Pitt is used to being one of the world’s most beloved A-list stars, but this really might not be the right time for him to embark on a press junket.