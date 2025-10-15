Kim Kardashian SHOCKS with Furry Thong Faux Bush SKIMS (And They’re Already Selling …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kim Kardashian is at it again.

Sometimes, the fashion trendsetter’s products elicit mockery — no matter how well they sell.

Meanwhile, the more salacious SKIMS products tend to be a hit.

Kim’s new Faux Hair Micro String Thong underwear could be a bit of both. Because it’s a shaggy new take on clothing.

Kim Kardashian films a confessional segment for ‘The Kardashians.’ (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim Kardashian is selling (fake) bush panties

On Tuesday, October 14, Kim Kardashian unveiled her latest and most chaotic creation.

The Faux Hair Micro String Thong from SKIMS is no mere underwear.

This unorthodox garment boasts “a mix of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations.”

To be extremely blunt, the garment is designed to present a semblance of pubic hair — perhaps satirical.

True to the hairy 1970s aesthetic, the Instagram announcement parodies ’70s game shows with: “Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush.”

The 12 different shade variations come into play with the game show’s “does the carpet match the drapes,” a classic reference to whether pubic hair and the hair on one’s head match.

(Notably, pubic hair can be very different from the hair on one’s head, including color variation — even on people who have never dyed their hair)

SKIMS is advertising the Faux Hair Panty as its “most daring panty yet.”

The astonishing novelty item retails for $32.

Social media responses vary from mockery to confusion to praise for Kim’s marketing acumen.

Pairing platinum tresses with black roots, Kim Kardashian speaks to the Season 3 confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

There is a history behind this aesthetic

Sometimes, people on social media will suggest that personal grooming, such as shaving body hair (particularly among women) is a novel process, perhaps invented by corporations.

The reality is that the practice of altering or even altogether removing body hair goes back thousands of years among multiple cultures.

About 15 years ago, pubic hair was strictly out of fashion among women and unusual to see on dates, at naked parties, or in porn. (Keep in mind that not everyone abides by fashion trends)

The effect was so widespread that pubic lice experience a documented decline — though dermatologists predict a resurgence of the parasites now that pubic hair is (relatively) more common.

Kim and her siblings have put their thumb on the scale of fashion trends many times. This undergarment could be a conversation-starter gag gift — or it could be part of increasingly hairy trends. (Society will get hairier and also less hairy, curvier and less curvy, over time)

In good humor, Kim Kardashian was eager to offer her legal knowledge to do a friend’s prenup ahead of his wedding. The marriage lasted a matter of months. (Image Credit: Hulu)

We mentioned that Kim Kardashian has influenced fashion trends before.

She has also stunned with conversation piece undergarments that few had dared to imagine.

Anyone else remember SKIMS’ heart cutout underwear?

It was available around Valentine’s Day, it sold out super quickly, and if you, a partner, a friend, or anyone else in your life wore it and showed you the results, the image is likely still burned into your memory.

Is it possible that this much sillier faux hair underwear will do the same?

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel in April of 2024, Kim Kardashian sat down for an interview. (Image Credit: ABC)

If you’re curious about the faux hair thong, you’ll need to act quickly

If you want to buy SKIMS’ furry thong, well, you’ll be joining the waitlist.

These are already in demand. The Daily Beast reports that the pubic hair panties are already selling out.

Some may be getting them as a gag gift. Others, such as sex workers, may be getting them — so that they can show up in searches modeling them.

(That’s a win-win for everyone involved, especially Kim Kardashian herself who is then getting better-than-free advertising)

We probably won’t find ourselves in a world where everyone’s underwear looks like a ’70s shag carpet in 8 months. But we can only speculate about the broader impact that SKIMS will have on consumer tastes moving forward.

Kim is, after all, the ultimate influencer.