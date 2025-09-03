Todd Chrisley Gay? Family Responds to Never-Ending Rumor

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Todd Chrisley is a very rich and entitled and spoiled and generally out of touch and terrible person.

This much we know to be true.

This much he has pretty much admitted to being true.

But is Todd Chrisley gay? This is a question that has been circulating around the Internet for a long time now.

(Lifetime)

“I know who I’m married to,” wife Julie said on the Tuesday, September 2, episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, adding of such speculation:

“At the end of the day, okay. You can think whatever you want of him because he knows who he is.”

During this new and nauseating Lifetime docuseries, producers reminded viewers that Todd’s former business associate, Mark Braddock, has claimed to have had an affair with the Chrisley Knows Best star and former convict.

Todd has consistently denied the allegations and has also said that Braddock was the person responsible for all the financial crimes that eventually sent him and Julie to prison.

(Until they were pardoned in May by President Trump.)

Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley speak after the latter two received federal pardons. (Image Credit: Fox News)

“It’s important to understand that in the position that we’re in, scandal sells,” Todd himself explained on air this week before pointing out Braddock is the “only one” that has ever made this kind of allegation.

In a confessional, Savannah Chrisley then recalled the moment Braddock first alleged that her dad was gay.

“During the trial, Mark made claims that he had a relationship with my father. We were all like, ‘You got to be effing kidding me,’” she said.

“Our lawyer said it best: Where’s the text messages? Where’s the phone calls? Where’s the letters? Where’s anything? … I don’t buy it.”

Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Todd and Julie have been married since 1996 and share three biological kids: Chase, 29, Savannah, 28, and Grayson, 19. Todd also has two children from a previous relationship.

In this seriously awful docuseries, Todd’s ex-assistant, Tonya Claytor, defended the spouses and assured fans they are truly in love.

“I’m very close with Todd,” she said. “I’ve traveled with him. I’ve stayed in his house. I’ve eaten dinner with them. I spend a lot of time with his family. Todd loves Julie. He loves his wife. Todd loves women.”

About two and a half years ago, Todd addressed Braddock‘s accusations that the two had an affair.

While chatting with son Chase, the reality star trashed any insinuation that he was unfaithful to his wife.

“What’s insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock,” Todd quipped on his podcast.

“A toad. Someone that looks like a thumb. Someone who says he’s only had sex with his wife and me.”

Todd, in all of his obnoxious terribleness, added:

“Let me tell you something. I could understand if you’d have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that. There have been many who have been [dick-mitized] by your daddy.”