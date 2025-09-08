Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Income, Debts Revealed in New Court Filing

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s divorce was a long time coming.

It was a welcome turn of events for them and even for their children. A toxic marriage does not make a happy home life for anyone.

However, splitting up didn’t mean the end of every problem.

New court documents are shining a light on how much the exes make — and on some painful debts.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Dean McDermott is his income and Tori Spelling’s income with the court

On Friday, September 5, a court filing in Los Angeles Superior Court revealed Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s finances.

Page Six reports that, according to McDermott’s accounting, Spelling rakes in anywhere from $3,000 to $75,000 in a month “depending on the job.”

That ranges from a precariously low monthly income for a mother of five (or, frankly, for one single adult in most places) to a decent middle class annual income.

That is … not financial stability.

Dean McDermott #9 of Team Red looks on during the Skate For LA Strong event at Crypto.com Arena on February 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

According to McDermott’s filing, he himself makes $3,800 per month.

He acknowledged that his financial situation has obviously changed as a result of “the SAG/AFTRA strikes and change in the industry.”

McDermott added that his “acting and producing work has decreased drastically.”

If you have any friends working in the entertainment industry, you know how true that is. Full-time actors are losing their SAG insurance because of lack of work.

Networks like FOX are running unscripted trash almost every day of the week instead of actual, worthwhile television.

Tori Spelling attends “The Carters” special screening at AMC The Grove 14 on April 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

There are also some debts in play

The filing revealed other financial realities for Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, and even others.

For example, his girlfriend, Lilo Calo, apparently makes $600 a month. The means of this income were not immediately clear.

McDermott shared that he has an outstanding loan for $200,000 that is currently past due.

He has about $14,500 in credit card debt. And he owes $1,200 for dental work.

Actor Dean McDermott attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Divorce is a famously expensive process. In addition to legal fees and hiring an attorney, there are almost always new expenses.

Housing, furniture, transportation, utilities, and more can really add up.

Especially if the couple that’s splitting is somewhat infamous for highly publicized financial struggles.

Spelling is a household name. Both exes have worked in the entertainment industry for decades.

Even when they were married, however, stories of massive debts and desperation haunted their family.

Tori Spelling attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 6, 2024. (Photo Credit: Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

Why is there so much focus on this former couple’s debt?

It is possible that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are just not very good with money.

We should also consider that “keeping up appearances” is arguably part of the job for some actors — meaning that some income goes to getting the next job.

However, more than anything, this ex-couple’s finances are under such a microscope because of the Spelling fortune.

Candy Spelling controls a colossal family estate, where her daughter inherited only $800,000 when Aaron died.

Perhaps the contrast between Candy Spelling’s extreme wealth and her daughter’s hardships makes the hardships seem so much more dramatic.

That said … Spelling and McDermott never needed financial problems to have drama.