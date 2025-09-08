The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15: Who’s In? Who’s Out?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen The Real Housewives of New Jersey on our television screens.

And now fans are wondering: Will we ever see some of these Real Housewives on our screens ever again?!?

Back in February, we reported that three women in the cast had been fired, prompting mass speculation over the future of this franchise.

What can we now report? Confirm? Ruminate over?

(BRAVO)

“Some of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast have test-filmed,” a source told Us Weekly a few days ago, teasing the possibilities ahead.

“There are potential new cast members who filmed with Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga in mid-August.”

To be clear, test-filming is a common practice that reality shows do before production officially begins.

This would seem to confirm that Josephs, Catania and Gorga are guaranteed to appear on Season 15.

Melissa Gorga attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Network executives “want to see how the new girls work on camera with some veteran cast members from the show,” explained this same insider to this same tabloid, which also claimed one potential newbie producers are looking at is Michelle Barone.

According to social media, the “Michelle Barone RED” podcast host is friendly with original cast member Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider.

Might this mean that Giudice is NOT a goner?!?

Granted, Teresa, Jackie and Jen Fessler did not test-film… the magazine says they “are still in consideration to be part of the new season.”

Teresa Giudice attends the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As you might recall, Season 14 ended in complete chaos. Not in, like the fun way, either. In the legitimately concerning and crazy and worrisome kind of way.

Heck, at one point, Danielle Cabral hurled a pitcher across the table at Jennifer Aydin, forcing producers to intervene and physically separate the women.

Such tension has left everything is still up in the air, as “no official casting decisions have been made,” an anonymous insider closer to the series has said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been on a hiatus ever since season 14 wrapped up in August 2024.

“It was really on a deep pause, and we are actively there casting and looking at the future of what that will be,” Andy Cohen said during a June episode of The View of the ongoing hiarus. “It’s a great franchise, and we love it. I just have to reiterate that.”