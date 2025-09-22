James Van Der Beek Drops Out of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reunion Amidst Cancer …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

James Van Der Beek has some soul-crushing news for those who’ve been his fans for decades.

This time, it is not directly related to his battle with Stage 3 cancer.

It is, however, a health update.

His illness at this time is causing him to miss out on a long-anticipated event: a Dawson’s Creek reunion. But this news does have a silver lining, he shares.

James Van Der Beek stops by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 24, 2020. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T )

Unfortunately, James Van Der Beek can’t make the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion

Over the weekend, James Van Der Beek took to his Instagram page to share the news with his followers and fans.

“This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST,” the actor began, referring to the Dawson’s Creek Class Reunion on Monday, September 22.

Van Der Beek continued:

“Since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January…”

“So you can imagine how gutted I was,” he wrote, “when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment.”

Van Der Beek shared: “Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there.”

He lamented: “I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most.”

Taking to Instagram, James Van Der Beek expressed his heartbreak over having to miss the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion event due to illness. (Image Credit: Instagram)

You won’t believe who’s stepping up to fill in for him

“But I DO have an understudy,” James Van Der Beek revealed.

“A ridiculously overqualified replacement who would have been #1 on my wishlist (had I ever dreamed he’d be available).”

He added that this stand-in is “someone my kids would definitely consider an upgrade over me.”

Van Der Beek detailed: “Plus, he already knows how to get to the theater. So that’s convenient.”

“The role of ‘Dawson,’ usually played by James Van Der Beek,” he announced, “will be played by Lin-Manuel Miranda.”

The actor gushed:

“Can’t believe I just got to type that.”

He asked: “Everyone please enjoy all the love in that room. Shine some on my family.”

On ‘Today,’ James Van Der Beek opens up about how his family deals with his cancer journey by his side. (Image Credit: NBC)

If he had a choice, he’d be there

“I will be beaming and receiving from afar in a bed in Austin,” James Van Der Beek promised.

“And thank you @lin_manuel . You were a hero to my kids before … now you’re a demigod,” he concluded.

That bit appears to be a reference to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s role on Percy Jackson And The Olympians, where he portrays a god.

We are, of course, crushed that Van Der Beek is sick.

Battling a stomach bug on top of his ongoing cancer battle is more serious than a virus alone. We wish him a speedy and full recovery from all that ails him.