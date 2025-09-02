Sheinelle Jones Announces Return to ‘Today’ Show Following Husband’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Sheinelle Jones stepped away from the Today show earlier this year, fans suspected that the popular TV personality was in the midst of some sort of personal crisis.

Sadly, those suspicions were confirmed when Sheinelle’s colleagues confirmed that her husband, Uche Ojeh, was battling a rare form of brain cancer.

Sadly, Uche passed away in May at the age of 45, leaving behind his loving wife and their three children.

Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh attend the NAACP LDF 33rd National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NAACP LDF)

Understandably, Sheinelle took more time away from the show in order to focus on her family.

Now, however, the beloved host is preparing to return to the anchor’s desk.

Sheinelle Jones to return to ‘Today’ this week

“This Friday, our beloved Sheinelle will be returning to the show,” Jones’ co-host Savannah Guthrie told viewers this morning.

“She and her family have been through so much after the devastating loss of her husband Uche, and we recently sat down together, we shared a really personal conversation, talking about how she has carried on and found the strength these past few months,” Guthrie said on Tuesday, adding:

Sheinelle Jones attends the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“She calls this experience a beautiful nightmare, and she has thoughts on grief that are so touching, she’s got a special message of hope to for anybody facing their own struggles, and we will share that with you, and we cannot wait to welcome Sheinelle back home, right where she belongs.”

The show promised an in-depth interview with Sheinelle ahead of her long-awaited return later this week.

Sheinelle became co-host of the show’s third hour in 2019. She now works alongside Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and other talent from the Today roster.

She’s mostly been quiet on the topic of her husband’s passing, but Today producers say that Jones’ interview with Guthrie will be a candid conversation “in which she opens up about how she and her children are grieving the loss of their father.”

Sheinelle Jones attends the “Mostly What God Does” book presentation on February 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

It’s unclear at this time if Jones will return on a full-time basis beginning next week, or if she’ll ease back into her hosting duties.

Whatever the case, Sheinelle’s colleagues are clearly eager to welcome her back.

And we know that millions of viewers feel the same.

Our thoughts go out to Sheinelle and her family as they continue their grieving process.