Sheinelle Jones’ Husband Uche Ojeh Dead at 45; Tearful Savannah Guthrie Shares …

We have some tragic news to report from the world of daytime television.

Uche Ojeh, the husband of Today show co-host Shenelle Jones, has passed away at the age of 45.

The news was revealed Friday morning by Sheinelle’s Today colleague Savannah Guthrie, who was clearly overwhelmed with emotion.

Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh attend the NAACP LDF 33rd National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NAACP LDF)

Savannah Guthrie reveals Uche Ojeh’s cause of death

“With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma,” Guthrie told viewers.

“There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and her three young children,” she continued. “Uche was an incredible person, and we all loved him.”

Savannah’s co-hosts joined her in her fond remembrance of Uche.

Craig Melvin tearfully recalled that Ojeh loved his three children “more than anything else.”

Al Roker echoed that praise, describing Uche as a “private guy” who was “wickedly funny” and “humble.”

Sheinelle has taken an extended hiatus amid this tragic development

Sheinelle has been absent from Today for the past several months as she attended to urgent family matters.

In April, her co-hosts confirmed that her absence was the result of “a family matter,” but they did not go into detail.

“I just talked to her a couple days ago — she’s taking some time to be with her family and we talk to her all the time,” Melvin said at the time. “We love our girl. It’s been nice to see how much everyone loves her, too.”

“Exactly,” Roker added. “We’re just praying for her.”

In a recent Instagram post, Jones thanked her fans and colleagues for their support.

Sheinelle Jones attends the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Sheinelle Jones’ message to fans

“I want to share that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter. It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my ‘Today’ show family, but also to have you,” she wrote.

“Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

“You are a queen and are LOVED beyond measure! Wrapping our arms around you, always,” co-host Jenna Bush Hager commented.

“we love you so. not the same without you. we will see you soon,” Guthrie replied.

“We love you ….. you are being held….. you are family xoxo,” Hoda Kotb chimed in.

Sheinelle Jones attends as Hudson River Park Friends hosts the 6th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon at Current on March 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Friends of Hudson River Park)

In January, a source revealed to People magazine that the situation involving Sheinelle’s family was very “serious.”

“Sheinelle appreciates the support she’s received from fans and viewers in her absence,” a source told the outlet.

“She’s especially grateful for her tight-knit Today show family and co-hosts, for all their love during a sensitive time.”

Uche is survived by Sheinelle and their three children, son Kayin, 15, and twins Clara and Uche, 12.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.