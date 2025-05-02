Prince Harry to King Charles: You’re About to Die, Please Talk to Me!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Prince Harry has grown desperate.

As you very likely know by now, the exiled Royal Family member essentially walked away from his loved ones about five years ago… announcing at the time that he and wife Meghan Markle were moving to California.

Over the last few months, however, there’s been speculation that Harry wants to make a return to the Royals.

Due to his financial problems? Due to his father’s cancer diagnosis?

Prince Harry departs the the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain’s High Court, in central London, on April 9, 2025 following the second day of his appeal hearing to over the downgrading of his personal security during visits in Britain. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

We can’t say for certain.

But Harry is no longer playing coy when it comes to this subject.

After losing a legal appeal regarding his security in the United Kingdom on Friday, Harry admitted to the press that the matter has caused prolonged tension with his family. And he’s like it to come to an end.

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” Harry told The BBC.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

Harry talked to the aforementioned outlet after a judge dismissed his legal challenge in regard to his reduced security after stepping back as a working member of the royal family in 2020.

“Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has,” he continued, referencing King Charles and his ongoing cancer treatment. “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

Harry has not regularly spoken in public about his dad’s health crisis.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry also noted his security issues “could be resolved” through King Charles.

“There is a lot of control and ability in my father’s hands,” he said. “Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary.”

Harry told reporters that Charles “won’t speak to me” amid the recent legal battle, adding that “there have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family” but that he has “forgiven” them.

The feeling doesn’t appear to be mutual, however?

We’ve heard that Prince William plans to strip his brother and Markle of their Royal titles.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a service marking the centenary of WW1 armistice at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry and Markle lost their government-funded security in the U.K. after leaving the family in 2020. Their security measures have been decided on a case-by-case basis since they relocated to California.

Despite a positive meeting between the father and son in February 2024 following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis news… the king stopped taking his son’s calls or responding to his letters, sources have said.

“He gets ‘unavailable right now,'” claimed a friend of Harry’s last year to People Magazine.

“His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex appeared in court for two days in early April to appeal a 2024 decision regarding the status if his and his wife’s’s security in the U.K. Judge Sir Geoffrey Vos dismissed the appeal on Friday.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” Harry also said in his BBC interview.

“I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done.”