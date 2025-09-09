King Charles’ Doctors Say He Has Two Years to Live, New Report Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Monday, Prince Harry arrived in London for the annual WellChild Awards, and insiders say he has plans to sit down with his estranged father, King Charles, during his visit to the UK.

A reunion between Harry and Charles has been rumored for months, and reps from both sides have reportedly worked out the details in advance.

Now, a shocking new report claims that Harry is desperate to reconcile with his father, in part because Charles has been given just two years to live.

Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles has received grim prognosis, newspaper claims

According to a new report from UK newspaper The Evening Standard, Charles and his family are preparing for the end.

“Rumours have swirled around the palace that the King has been given just two years to live, so it is likely that Harry, never one for admitting he was wrong, might just be regretting some of things he has said and done to wound his father over the past few years,” the outlet claims.

One insider tells the Standard that Harry was once quite close with Charles, and he might be hoping to repair the relationship while there’s still time.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits Glasgow Central Station to view two alternative fuel, green trains as part of Network Rail’s “Green Trains @ COP26” event on November 5, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Harry seems to have forgotten this but his father always absolutely adored him. He always called him ‘my darling boy’ and was so affectionate,” says the source, identified only as “one of Charles’ courtiers.”

“People always seem to think that Harry inherited all his charm from his mother, but lots of the things he is good at, being attentive and always remembering people’s names, is something that comes directly from the King.”

A boyhood friend of Harry’s took things a step further, suggesting that the Duke of Sussex may wish to move back to England in order to be closer to his father.

King Charles III departs after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic on January 29, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)



“Spike (his nickname among his old school friends) is seriously homesick. He’s started reaching out to us more and more. It started with very long and earnest whatsapps,” says the classmate.

“We actually all made a decision when we started getting them not to take the piss out of them. Something we couldn’t have imagined doing a few years before,” the source continues.

“Anyway, gradually he seems to be sounding more normal. Whenever anyone goes to America they try to see him. It never seems to be with Meghan though. We think he is beginning to pine for home.”

Of course, the situation is complicated, and ongoing security concerns might prevent Harry from returning to the UK.

Very little is known about Charles’ cancer, and palace officials have not even revealed which organs have been affected.

The King has continued to perform his royal duties and has not commented on speculation about his prognosis.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.