Nina Dobrev and Shaun White: The Engagement is Over!

Shaun White may have conquered the world of snowboarding.

But he’s still trying to figure out this whole true love thing.

According to People Magazine, the Olympic champion and Nina Dobrev have called off their engagement and broken up as a couple after five years of dating.

At least for now, things seem rather amicable between the athlete and The Vampire Diaires alum.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White walk the red carpet during the David Yurman After Party at Faena Forum on May 1, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

A source close to the exes says “it was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

Neither White nor Dobrev, who mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, have commented on the split. They were last seen out in public at the end of August… holding hands while running errands in Los Angeles.

We don’t know for sure when the two decided to go their separate ways — but Dobrev walked the red carpet on September 7 at the Toronto International Film Festival without her 5-carat diamond engagement ring.

It’s also worth noting that the post that confirmed her engagement is no longer pinned atop the star’s Instagram page.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White pose for a photo on the green carpet ahead of the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP) (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

Way back in October 2021, White opened up to Us Weekly about maintaining a long-distance relationship with Dobrev.

“We have a nice little system of how to stay in touch,” he explained at the time.

“Plane tickets are pretty much booked for any opportunity that we can go see one another. So, I know during the holiday break, we’re going to meet up, and we’re going to meet up again probably around Christmas time. Anything that happens in between, then I’ll jet over and see her. You just make it work.”

“I think that’s the goal of it all and the key to it all is just making the time. [Nina’s] super organized and on top of it, so I give it to her. She always finds a way to make it happen.”

After more than four years of dating, Dobrev and White announced their engagement via Instagram in October 2024.

“RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️,” the 36-year old actress captioned photos of the pair standing in front of a floral arch as she showed off her gigantic ring.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev attend the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

White is a five-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic gold medalist in half-pipe snowboarding.

Dobrev is best known for her roles as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce on the CW’s The Vampire Diaries.

The duo, who were first linked in 2019, hard launched their relationship in as they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

We wish them both the very best moving forward.