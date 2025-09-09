Tyreek Hill Accused of 8 Incidents of Domestic Violence In New Court Documents

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In April of last year, Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce from Tyreek Hill following an alleged altercation in the couple’s home.

The couple had been married just 17 months, and Vaccaro claimed that she had been physically abused by Hill on multiple occasions.

Now, new court documents have shed light on the nature of those allegations.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Court filings detail allegations against Tyreek Hill

The first alleged instance of abuse occurred in January of 2024, just two months after Hill and Vaccaro’s wedding.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Vaccaro claims that Hill “shoved her to the floor, stood over her, and then ripped off her necklace, causing a cut and a bruise.”

She says a second incident occurred shortly thereafter at an Orlando hotel.

Vaccaro alleges that Hill became violent with her a total of eight times during their year-and-a-half marriage.

Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill attend the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

She says that Hill “shoved a marijuana cigarette” in her face ust before the 2025 Pro Bowl.

He claims he then told her to pack up and leave before throwing her and her suitcase “out the door, locking it behind her.”

Vaccaro describes Hill’s behavior toward her as “outrageous, beyond all bounds of decency, and is regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

Lawyers for Tyreek Hill fire back against ex’s allegations

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins runs onto the field prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Julius B. Collins, can attorney for Hill, issued a statement in which he claimed that the allegations “are nothing more than an attempt by Ms. Vaccaro, her mother and/or her counsel to shake Mr. Hill down.”

“These new allegations are further proof that Ms. Vaccaro and/or her counsel are set on partaking in a smear campaign in hopes that Mr. Hill will settle and give she and her counsel an unreasonable and unwarranted amount of money,” said Collins.

“Mr. Hill will not be moved by this and awaits his day in Court to present his evidence.”

Hill has faced allegations of violence throughout his career, beginning in 2014, when he was dismissed by Oklahoma State after being arrested for punching and choking his pregnant girlfriend.

Last year, Hill was sued by a social media influencer named Sophia Hall, who alleged that he broke her leg.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.