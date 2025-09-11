Matt Dowd Fired From MSNBC For ‘Unacceptable’ Comments on Charlie Kirk …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, political pundit and podcast host Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking engagement in Utah on Wednesday.

Kirk was struck in the neck by a bullet while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died shortly thereafter.

The Turning Point USA founder was a husband and father, and his death is being mourned by millions.

Of course, Kirk was also one of the most divisive and controversial figures in the American media landscape, and the shooting has led to a complex discourse about the connection between speech and violence.

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

One detractor who instantly regretted his comments about Kirk’s views was MSNBC contributor Matt Dowd.

MSNBC reportedly cuts ties with Matt Dowd

TMZ is now reporting that Dowd has been fired by the network following remarks he made on Wednesday’s broadact of Katy Tur Reports.

“We don’t know any of the full details of this yet,” Dowd said, shortly after the shooting and before it was revealed that Kirk had been killed.

“We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration or — so we have no idea about this.”

Political commentator Matthew Dowd stands on the convention floor on day three of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 3, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Max Whittaker/Getty Images)

From there, Dowd delved into Kirk’s tendency to espouse the most extreme views on issues that often impacted the health and safety of marginalized communities.

“He’s been one of the most divisive — especially divisive younger figures in this — who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups,” he continued.

“And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.”

Dowd later apologized for his remarks in a social media post, writing:

“I apologize for my tone and words. Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind.”

Conservative political activist and founder of Turning Point Action Charlie Kirk takes the stage during a Turning Point Action ‘United for Change’ campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 24, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler also apologized for Dowd’s remarks.

“During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he,” Kutler said.

“There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.”

The network has not yet announced Dowd’s termination, but TMZ is confident in its assertion that MSNBC has “cut ties” with the pundit.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.