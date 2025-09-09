Nikki Glaser Tells Gwyneth Paltrow That She Tried (and Failed) to Bang Ben Affleck

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gwyneth Paltrow has exposed Nikki Glaser for trying to bang her ex.

And the best part of this story is that Nikki is not denying that she repeatedly reached out to Ben Affleck in an effort to score a spot in the Batfleck’s bed.

That surprising revelation came during a recent episode of Gwyneth’s podcast.

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial, March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by RICK BOWMER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

During a conversation about the dating app Raya, Nikki surprised the Goop goddess by revealing her attempts to bang Ben.

Nikki Glaser says she was rebuffed by Ben Affleck

“When I used to be on Raya and he would come across, [I would give him a] very concentrated check mark ‘yes’ and, like, never [got] it back,” Glaser said.

Gwyneth dated Ben way back in the ’90s, so she obviously wasn’t upset about Nikki’s confession. In fact, she seemed to find the situation downright hilarious.

These days, Paltrow is in a serious relationship with producer Brad Falchuk, whom she’s been dating since 2018.

For her part, Nikki has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Chris Convy.

Nikki Glaser attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

So she’s probably over the Affleck rejection (to the extent that one can get over such a thing). But Nikki still vividly recalls the many A-list dudes she encountered during her time on Raya.

We could’ve had a Glarfield romance

“I think Andrew Garfield’s face came up for me so many times. Multiple times,” Glaser said.

“That would have been a good one. He’s gorgeous,” Paltrow replied.

“I’m sure he just didn’t see my profile, even though I clicked on his a [million times]. They’ll keep serving you up the same people, like, again and again for some reason,” Glaser added.

Nikki Glaser attends the 5th Annual Jam For Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party at Hollywood Palladium on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)

“So every time I’m like, ‘Yes, Andrew Garfield, like, duh.’ This is years and years ago. I don’t want to put anything out there, but, like, yes. Yes. Yes,” she further explained.

“And I know for a fact he had to have seen my profile and gone, ‘Nope,’ because sometimes they send people that you keep saying no to? So, like, I would have matched with him if he was interested.”

These days, Garfield is rumored to be dating A Complete Unknown star Monica Barbaro.

The Ben connection

The cast from the film “Shakespeare in Love” (L-R: Rupert Everett, Geoffrey Rush, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck) pose with their awards for ‘Outstanding Performance by a movie cast’ at the fifth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA, 07 March. (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP) (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Even though Gwyneth broke up with Ben and he denied Nikki’s advances, it seems that neither of then harbors any ill will toward the Oscar winner.

Though Gwyneth killed off her ex and Shakespeare In Love costar during a game of “F–k, Marry, Kill,” she also described him as “excellent” in bed during a recent interview.

As for Nikki, she recently revealed to Howard Stern that she cut a joke about Ben out of her Golden Globes monologue.

“‘Here’s to Ben Affleck. I can’t wait to see which Jennifer you try to ruin next.’ … That would have been insane,” she told Stern.

We’re sure Ben appreciates that she decided not to go that route!