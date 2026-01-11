Golden Globes 2026 Winners: Who Took Home the Night’s Top Prizes?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Award season has officially arrived!

The 83rd annual Golden Globes took place in Los Angeles Sunday night, signaling the start of Hollywood’s most glamorous time of year.

As expected, host Nikki Glaser threw some well-placed jabs at her celebrity audience, and they seemed to take the jibes in stride (for the most part, anyway. Sorry, Bill Maher!).

But the main focus of the evening was, as always, on the honorees.

Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

So without further ado, here’s your list of the night’s top winners:

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Winner: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Winner: Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – drama

Winner: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Winner: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Owen Cooper, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television Award for “Adolescence” poses in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Winner: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Winner: Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Winner: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Winner: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

French-US actor Timothee Chalamet attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Winner: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Winner: Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama

Winner: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Best television series – drama

Winner: The Pitt (HBO Max)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama

Winner: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama

Winner: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

WInner: Hamnet

Frankenstein

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Winner: One Battle After Another

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

