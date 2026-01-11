Desmond Scott Breaks Silence, Implies He Cheated on Wife Kristy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Desmond Scott sounds like he’s extremely sorry.

He just won’t specify exactly what he’s sorry for.

The husband of TikTok influencer Kristy Scott, Desmond released a statement via Instagram on January 10… a day after the world learned that his wife had filed for divorce after a dozen years of marriage.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott attend H.E.R.’s Vogue Philippines Cover And Pre-Grammy Celebration at Bar Lis on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (GETTY)

“I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation,” Desmond began. “I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt it has caused.”

Kristy — who goes by Kristy Sarah on Instagram and TikTok — filed the divorce paperwork on December 30.

The social media star (who married Desmond in 2014 and who shares two sons with him) cited alleged infidelity as the reason for their split, based on a report by celebrity gossip outlet TMZ.

And it doesn’t sound as if Desmond is denying this.

Kristy Scott and Desmond Scott attend the FanDuel Super Bowl party powered by Spotify on February 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Spotify)

“Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first. I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as I have always been,” Desmond continued on his Instagram Story.

“Kristy and I faced challenges and made sincere efforts to work through them. Toward the end of 2025, I wanted to separate, and I had conversations with Kristy regarding this.”

Desmond acknowledged that he made “choices that I am not proud of” while he was trying to work through his separation from Kristy.

Scott did not provide any details.

(Instagram)

“I took responsibility for those actions,” Desmond emphasized. “I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce. I ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter in our lives.”

The chef wrapped up his Instagram Story by thanking “everyone who has supported” his family over the years and also wrote:

“I’m grateful for that support and I will continue sharing my love for cooking and the things that inspire me. I hope you’ll continue that journey with me.”

Kristy’s legal documents were filed in Harris County, Texas and indicated that there is no hope of reconciliation for the former couple and that they “will soon stop living together as husband and wife.”

Over the years, Kristy has garnered 9.5 million Instagram followers and 16.8 million on TikTok … while Desmond has 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on TikTok.