Tom Cruise and Monica Barbaro: Are They Actually Dating?

Monica Barbaro just received her first Oscar nomination for her work in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. But that’s not the first time the actress has made headlines in recent months.

As we previously reported, Monica appears to have some sort of relationship with Tom Cruise. But the exact nature of their bond remains unclear.

It feels a bit like being on a roller coaster when talking about the women in Tom’s life — even if you don’t take into account the ex-wife who constantly shades him and the daughter who curses his name.

Tom Cruise and Monica Barbaro attend the UK Awards Screening of Searchlight Pictures’ “A Complete Unknown” at Ham Yard Hotel on December 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

As of now, Tom has been linked to three different ladies in the past year alone, with the latest gal pal getting the benefit of seeing the more gentlemanly side of Tom.

So who is he dating now? Is it Monica? Or are the Top Gun: Maverick co-stars just friends?

To answer those questions, we’ll need to do a deep dive into Tom’s love life:

Tom Cruise’s New Girlfriend: Is He Dating Victoria Canal?

Tom Cruise attends the Korea Red Carpet for “Top Gun: Maverick” on June 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

By the summer of 2024, all eyes were on Tom and the stunning Spanish-American singer/songwriter Victoria Canal.

At just 25, Victoria is already incredibly accomplished, playing piano and singing with global acts like Coldplay, Hozier, and Leslie Odom Jr. Her accomplishments are made that much more impressive when you know she was born without her right forearm due to amniotic band syndrome, a congenital disorder, cause unknown.

But back to Tom: the pair reportedly met at the Glastonbury Festival near the end of June. Since then, they’ve been seen out together multiple times. First, there were photos of Tom treating Victoria to a helicopter ride at Battersea Power Station heliport in London.

Soon after, Tom treated his new “gal pal” to night no one could forget. The pair caught a Bruce Springsteen concert together and after, the pair went backstage to meet the Boss himself.

Then, Tom shocked those closest to him him by inviting Victoria onto the set of “Mission: Impossible 8” in Oxfordshire. This is something he rarely ever does, according to crew members, who said the move was “bizarre.”

“Tom invited Victoria to watch him film for the whole day and that is just not something he does for his random friends,” a source told the Sun.

“It might have seemed unlikely that they would become anything more than friends but they are pretty much inseparable,” the insider added, referencing the pair’s 35-year age gap.

Tom Cruise attends the Australian Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at ICC Sydney on July 03, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Rocket K/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Victoria Shoots Down the Rumors

But just as fans were getting ready to anoint Victoria the new Mrs. Cruise, the singer took to Instagram to dismiss the reports.

“Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think i am dating tom cruise,” she wrote.

“I’m deceased. let’s just stop this in its tracks – i’m sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist.”

So we guess that’s that. So who else might Tom be dating?

Tom Wanted To ‘Explore’ Relationship With Monica Barbaro

Victoria may very well be just a friend, but there are credible reports that Tom has had his eye on someone else at moment.

For much of 2024, it sounded like Tom Cruise was eager to move on with Monica.

“Tom thinks she’s stunningly beautiful,” a source tells In Touch, adding, “He’d like to explore a relationship with her.”

In addition to co-starring with Barbaro in Top Gun, Cruise has apparently been using his star power to further her career.

Monica Barbaro attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “FUBAR” on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Cruise reportedly pulled strings to get Barbaro cast as Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown. The film was directed by his longtime friend James Mangold.

“Tom’s mentored younger actors before — men and women. It’s a very rewarding process for him,” says the insider.

Of course, it sounds like Tom might be seeking something more than the satisfaction that comes with helping a young artist reach new heights.

Tom Cruise makes a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate “Mission: Impossible â€“ Dead Reckoning Part One” p on July 11, 2023, in Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“People around Tom believe they’re a great match. But he genuinely wants her to succeed,” the source adds.

The insider says that Monica is “flattered by the attention.”

His Last Relationship Before that. Fizzled Out Fast

Tom Cruise, Monica Barbaro and Danny RamÃ­rez attend the Mexico Press Day of “Top Gun: Maverick” at The Ritz Carlton Hotel on May 06, 2022. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

It seems, however, that Monica wants to focus on her career at the moment. “She wants to prove that she’s deserving of the role,” says the source.

If Tom is looking for love again, it’s a short turnaround from his last relationship.

For a few months at the top of 2024, Tom was getting serious with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. There were even some reports that he had met her kids.

However, despite the rumors, the pair were never seen out publicly together. Additionally, with a near 30-year age gap, it became clear that the romance didn’t have much going for it.

“They weren’t gelling and realized they weren’t romantically compatible,” a source revealed to US Weekly.

Mark that as another relationship for Tom that just couldn’t work. And speaking of which…

Tom’s Relationship With Suri Cruise: What’s Going On There?

Tom has perhaps bigger problems. He’s dealing with some bad press thanks to reports that he still wants nothing to do with Suri, his daughter with Katie Holmes.

Prince William poses for a photo with Tom Cruise at the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner on February 7, 2024 in London. (Photo by Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Suri recently headed off to college. But while Tom has made time for his other children, he hasn’t extended the same courtesy to his only biological child in the wake of her recent achievements.

In fact, he skipped her high school graduation to attend a Taylor Swift concert. Quite the burn.

Should come as no surprise then that Suri has officially dropped “Cruise” from her name, now that she’s 18.

That’s one girl who can’t be impressed by his star power!