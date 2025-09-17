King Charles Accused of ‘Groveling’ Before Trump, as UK Protesters Focus on …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

President Donald Trump made an official state visit to London this week.

And it seems that quite a few Brits are not pleased about the reception Trump received from the royal family.

In fact, journalist Tom Sykes of The Royalist went so far as to accuse the royals of “debasing” themselves and “groveling” before Trump on the first day of his visit.

King Charles III (R) and US President Donald Trump view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

King Charles, royals receive harsh criticism for Trump reception

Sykes didn’t hold back on his popular Substack page, blasting King Charles and Queen Camilla

“The United Kingdom shamelessly prostrated itself at the feet of Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, throwing a welcoming party for his state visit at Windsor so lavish it looked less like diplomacy than ritual self-humiliation,” Sykes wrote this week, adding:

“No foreign leader has ever been greeted with this degree of ceremonial excess.”

Sykes went on to describe the royals’ open-armed welcome to Trump as “nauseating.”

President Donald Trump, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“To those watching with clear eyes, it was nauseating. There was at least a grim honesty in the absurdity. Trump demands spectacle, and Britain, desperate to please, delivers. He wants to be king; Britain obliges,” he wrote.

“But in obliging, the U.K. reveals something darker about itself: that to keep America close, it will debase itself utterly, strip its traditions for parts, and hire out its monarch like a sex worker to soothe the vanity of a man who insists on being treated as sovereign.”

The sex worker line was particularly scathing, of course, as both Trump and Prince Andrew have been linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the sex trafficker who took his own life in his prison cell in 2019.

Protesters project images of Trump and Epstein onto Windsor Castle

US President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition, in the Green Drawing Room during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to reports from ITV and other outlets, protesters in the UK expressed their distaste for Trump by projecting massive images of the president standing next to Epstein onto the walls of Windsor Castle.

One reporter noted that the move does not qualify as a security breach, but pointed out that it’s not exactly great for “diplomacy.”

Many royal watchers have criticized Charles and company for rolling out the red carpet for Trump, but as Vanity Fair points out, the Windsors were likely pressured to do so for political reasons.

After all, these are tense times, and several nations are currently hoping to avoid trade wars with the US.

Charles spent several decades preparing for the demands of the throne — we’re sure he understands the value of diplomacy.