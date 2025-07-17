Astronomer CEO and HR Chief Allegedly Caught In Affair By Coldplay Kiss Cam

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We don’t know if we can fix you, Andy Byron, but we do know something just like this has happened at prior concerts and sporting events, and now you might be in trouble, as your wife may decide to let somebody go in light of recent events.

Okay, now that we’ve depleted our supply of Coldplay song references, let’s delve into the day’s top viral story:

Chris Martin and company performed at Gilette Stadium outside of Boston Wednesday night, and two fans endured a very awkward moment on the kiss cam.

Chris Martin calls out couple as they hide from kiss cam

As you can see, the folks in question didn’t seem very thrilled to see themselves on the Jumbotron.

“Oh, what, either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” Martin commented as one lovebird ducked off camera and the other concealed her face with her hands.

The irony, of course, is that they hadn’t reacted in such a way, this probably wouldn’t have become a story at all.

But the ducking and hiding prompted Martin’s reaction, which in turn prompted a bunch of amateur internet sleuths to get to the bottom of this situation.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Social media users identify concert attendees as tech execs

Depending on who you ask, the rest of this story is either a dystopian nightmare or a case of justice being served, internet-style.

According to Newsweek, the concertgoers have been identified as Andy Byron, CEO of the software company Astronomer, and his head of HR, Kristin Cabot.

According to Google gumshoes who claim to have cracked the case, both parties are married to other people.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Newsweek says they’ve reached out to Astronomer, Byron, and his wife, Megan Kerrigan, and they have yet to receive a response.

We don’t want to jump to any conclusions, and there are many possible explanations for the video from Wednesday’s concert.

But we’re guessing that when it comes to the events of last night, Andy Byron wouldn’t mind going back to the start and doing a few things differently!

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.