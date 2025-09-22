Erika Kirk Mocked For ‘Fake Tears,’ ‘WWE-Style’ Entrance at …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Sunday’s Charlie Kirk memorial drew an estimated 90,000 mourners to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Several public figures who were close to Kirk took the stage, with some paying tribute to his life and legacy, while others seized the opportunity to score political points.

The guest of honor, of course, was Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, who delivered an emotional eulogy to her late husband.

Mrs. Erika Kirk wipes away tears during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

But with 90,000 attendees, numerous celebrities delivering speeches, and literal onstage pyrotechnics, the event had a very different tone than the usual memorial service.

And some social media users believe aspects of the memorial were inappropriate or even offensive.

X users share hot takes on Charlie Kirk memorial

“Critics are calling the #Charlie_Kirk memorial service ‘disingenuous’ & ‘performative,’ pointing to flashy special effects and dramatic lighting,” wrote an account that used the handle World News, adding:

“Some compared it to a WWE event, while others found it a powerful honouring.”

Another user accused Erika of fake crying, writing:

Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Erika Kirk’s portrayal of grief is disingenuous. Tears aren’t streaming down from red eyes, and it seems like makeup is still intact.

“While I understand that people grieve differently, it’s important to be honest and not pretend to be in pain.”

“I watched Erika Kirk’s speech last night with an open mind, because regardless of how anyone feels about Charlie Kirk, she has the right to grieve her husband,” another user chimed in, adding:

“It felt rehearsed, strategic, and honestly… promotional. Then I saw the bizarre scene where she was recorded (while wearing a mic), talking to Charlie Kirk in the casket. Which was then uploaded to all her social media accounts, rather than kept as a private moment. All I can say is, the grift never stops.”

Erika Kirk joins U.S. President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Stephen Miller blasts perceived enemies in event’s most incendiary speech

The unusual mix of memorial service and political rally yielded some bizarre moments, including one in which Trump operative Stephen Miller delivered a bizarrely combative speech.

“You have no idea how determined we will be to save this civilization, to save the West, to save this republic, because our children are strong, and our grandchildren will be strong, and our children’s children’s children will be strong,” Miller said, before addressing an unspecified foe:

“And what will you leave behind? Nothing. Nothing to our enemies. You have nothing to give. You have nothing to offer. You have nothing to share but bitterness.”

In one of the event’s most moving moments, Erika said that she forgives her husband’s shooter because that’s what Charlie would have done.

But needless to say, several other speakers did not share her spirit of compassion.