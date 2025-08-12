Kailyn Lowry: I’m Getting My Extra Neck Skin Removed! Goodbye Double Chin!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kailyn Lowry has undergone her share of cosmetic surgery.

Now, she’s gearing up for another. This time, she wants something removed that she says is hereditary in her family.

Her neck, Kail says, is getting “chopped.”

That is to say, she’s undergoing plastic surgery to remove excess folds of skin. Her aim, she explains, is to have only one “chin” at any angle.

In June of 2025, Kailyn Lowry sat down for a special episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Kailyn Lowry is preparing for another cosmetic procedure

During a recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Landsman (formerly Lindsie Chrisley), Kailyn Lowry addressed her surgical plans.

“I’m getting my neck chopped in two weeks,” she announced.

To be clear, Kail is not facing execution via the headsman’s axe. Rather, she plans to have skin surgically removed from her neck.

According to Kailyn, she has a “double chin” — folds of superfluous skin on her neck that form folds at certain angles.

Kailyn Lowry is pictured here on an episode of Teen Mom 2, courtesy of an installment that aired in 2022. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Her upcoming surgery aims to remove the extra skin from her neck.

“I’m really excited to have a snatched jawline,” Kail expressed.”

If you’re unfamiliar, Kail explains the ‘double chin’

“When I sit up straight, I don’t really have a double chin,” Kailyn Lowry detailed.

“But it’s the angles, like, I always have a double chin,” she described. “Sometimes I have three.”

Kailyn Lowry during her time on Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

Kail went on to reveal that the quirk of her appearance is, like so many things in life, genetic.

“It’s just skin,” Kailyn also shared. So, in case anyone thinks that the mother of seven could simply exercise away the skin, that’s how very few things work.

“Because I asked for it to be lipo’d and they were like, ‘There’s no fat here, it’s just skin,'” she recalled.

Kail then shared that her upcoming surgery will “remove it completely.”

This will mean that her sons’ names will disappear from her neck

There is, however, one downside to this — aside from the obvious risks that come with surgery. Kailyn Lowry expects to lose the tattoos of her sons’ names from her neck.

She shared that the doctor “did say that my Lux and Creed tattoo might move, to like, where you can’t see it anymore. So I don’t know what I’m going to do about that.”

Additionally, because the skin is a living organ, it is entirely possible that this extra skin will regrow. “There’s a chance I could need another in 20 years,” Kail admitted.