Erin Bates Delivers Major Health Update: Can She Walk Yet?

Erin Bates is here with an update about her medical condition.

As a quick refresher: The reality star gave birth to her seventh child a few weeks ago, and then suffered a seizure.

“She is in the ICU, and the doctors are running scans and tests to determine the cause. Erin is extremely weak and spent hours only half conscious,” husband Chad told social media followers on September 4.

“As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced — to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering. I love her more deeply than words can express, and I can’t even imagine life without my best friend.

“The hours have been long and heavy, and I know many hearts are aching to see her this way, along with mine. We hold on to faith that healing is coming, even in the midst of the unknown. Your prayers are felt and we are forever grateful.”

Bates was later discharged, but she’s not out of the challenging woods just yet. Far from it, sadly.

According to her spouse, Erin remained unable to use one of her legs about a month after giving birth. It’s truly very scary and sad.

Now, in her own Instagram post, Erin has told those interested that she is using a walker and a wheelchair to get around these days.

“To answer many of your questions…My leg still isn’t functioning, but I am learning how to navigate using a walker and wheelchair much better now,” Erin wrote on Friday. “I’ve been doing physical therapy consistently and they are hopeful that time will heal!”

Elsewhere, Bates replied to at least one comment on her post.

“Thank you for praying!” she said. “We are still hopeful that I’ll regain function in my leg… I started physical therapy. I’m so grateful to be home!”

As previously detailed, Erin first went into the ICU after developing a severe UTI and kidney infection after her seventh child’s birth; his name is Henry.

The infections placed Bates into septic shock and caused her to suffer a lengthy and severe seizure.

Based on an update given by Erin’s pastor at the time, the seizure she suffered was a 15-minute-long grand mal seizure. Following extended stays in the ICU and NICU, respectively, both Erin and Henry were sent home.

Along with newborn Henry, Bates and Paine share the following kids:

Charles Steven IV, 10, Brooklyn Elise, 8, Everly Hope, 7, Holland Grace, 5, Finley Marie, 3, and William Gage, 20 months.

The couple starred for 10 seasons on Bringing Up Bates, which centered on Erin and her 18 siblings.

The series aired on UPtv for 2015 through 2021 and its run was comprised of 185 episodes.

Last week, Chad posted a YouTube video giving fans more information about his wife’s ongoing condition.

“Erin still has complications,” he said. “She cannot use her right leg for some reason. The doctors don’t have an explanation. They don’t have an answer, and they are only hopeful on recovery. They’re positive towards it, but they still haven’t really identified the problems that have been frustrating, but we’ve been continuing to ask for prayer.”

Late last week, Erin also gave an update on very young Henry, who turned one-month-old on Friday and appears to be thriving in the wake of his stay in the NICU.

“One month of loving you and thanking God for His goodness EVERY. SINGLE. DAY,” Erin wrote, before joking that she was “celebrating that I made it out of pajamas” to take the photos with Henry and Chad.

“But only for two minutes before the PJ life called me back. It’s the little things, friends!”