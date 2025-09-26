Kailyn Lowry Details Meeting with Dying Father After 16 Years: ‘I Went In There …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kailyn Lowry went through with it.

After 16 years, she had resolved to visit her deadbeat dad who is terminally ill.

She has a lot of anger. She has some painful questions.

How did that go? Does she have any new regrets?

A tearful Kailyn Lowry speaks on her podcast abut how she wants better for her children than what she feels as an adult. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Kailyn Lowry traveled to Texas to meet up with her dad

On the Tuesday, September 23 episode of Karma & Chaos, Kailyn Lowry detailed her reunion with estranged father Raymond Lowry.

“I went in there angry, and sort of not really open-minded, just more so doing it because everyone told me I’d regret it [if I didn’t],” she described.

“I had all these conflicting feelings,” Kail expressed.

That is very understandable.

In June of 2025, Kailyn Lowry sat down for a special episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“I pulled into the driveway saying, ‘My dad can kiss my ass and I’m gonna tell him how I feel,'” Kail recalled.

“From the time I got out of the car to the time I got to the front door,” she shared, “I was already crying. I was already sobbing.”

Kailyn continued: “And then just hearing his — and I don’t want to call it his side of the story because he didn’t really tell a story — but he let me ask every single question I had.”

On her Karma & Chaos podcast, Kailyn Lowry discussed her deadbeat dad in what are likely his final days. (Image Credit: Apple Podcasts)

Though it was a ‘good day,’ Raymond clearly struggled

“You could tell he was getting pretty winded for the longer answers,” Kailyn Lowry described, noting that her father was on oxygen.

She shared that she filmed “everything from my point of view.”

Kail detailed: “You can hear his voice but you can’t see him. I’m going to post them because I really think this could help somebody.”

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (Image Credit: MTV)

One revelation was that Suzi had allegedly lied to Kailyn throughout her childhood.

“My mom had his phone number the whole time!” Kail lamented.

“My mom was in contact with him the whole time.”

She detailed: “In fact [she] called him while I was there [during my ’16 and Pregnant’ episode] and said, ‘So, what do you think?’”

We’re up close here with Kailyn Lowry on an episode of Teen Mom. (Image Credit: MTV)

‘There are no regrets’

“When I left, it was so interesting because he was like, ‘You still look mad,’” Kailyn Lowry recalled.

She continued: “It’s just, like, a lot. I spent essentially 30 years of my life being so angry and so mad, that it’s not going to, like, go away overnight.”

Kail added: “However, I visited him I guess five days ago. There are no regrets.”

Her face shining with tears, Kailyn Lowry acknowledges that mental illness drives her cosmetic surgeries. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“There are no questions I wish I had asked that I didn’t ask,” Kailyn affirmed.

“There were no answers I wasn’t satisfied with.”

She expressed: “I feel lighter, I feel more at peace. I feel forgiveness for him.”

Kail admitted: “I think all my anger was very misplaced. He did what he could for what he had, but he didn’t have a whole lot.”