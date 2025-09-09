Kailyn Lowry: I Am NOT a Deadbeat Mom!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kailyn Lowry has made it clear over the years:

She has no problem calling out various deadbeat dads who have shirked their responsibilities over the years when it comes to kids they helped create along with the former Teen Mom star.

But the mother of seven isn’t about to sit back and let others level the same criticism in her direction.

Not for one minute, okay?!?

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Y’all love to say that I don’t raise my kids,” Lowry said in a September 7 TikTok video. “I have childcare, yes. I have help from 8 to 4, Monday through Friday. These are traditional working hours.”

The reality star felt a need to defend her parenting abilities after one of her social media followers stated that “she has help with the kids.”

“A lot of people put their kids in daycare from 9 to 5,” Kailyn continued. “A lot of people have babysitters that they pay for. I do the same thing.”

The 33-year-old went on to emphasize that, yes, she does occasionally rely on babysitters. But there’s no shame in that. She still spends plenty of time with her many kids.

Kailyn Lowry attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“I do not have a live-in nanny,” Lowry clarified. “I do not have an around-the-clock nanny, I do not have around-the-clock help.”

The Teen Mom alum shares twins Verse and Valley, 21 months, and Rio, 2, with Elijah Scott; Creed, 4, and Lux, 7, with ex Chris Lopez; and Elliot, 15, with ex Jo Rivera.

It’s a lot for any one person to juggle.

“After 4 o’clock, if I needed a babysitter, I would have to pay for that. If you guys could kindly stop discrediting what I do for my kids, that would be great,” Kailyn added in this TikTok.

Kailyn Lowry has no regrets about her time on Teen Mom. (MTV)

It really is pretty low for anyone to judge a parent over the Internet. We have no idea what others are going through.

“I do have help, no matter which way you cut it,” said Lowry, who recently underwent plastic surgery. “But if you guys could just stop discrediting what I do, that would be fantastic.”

Lowry then sort of cracked a joke, saying she’s gonna let the TikTok “run for one minute… just so I can collect my coin so I can pay for the childcare, thank you so much.”

Indeed, Lowry makes a solid chunk of change off of her social media accounts.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Getty)

To Lowry’s extreme credit, she has been openly supportive of her gay son.

“When you have kids, you have to choose to love them unconditionally because you cannot control who they love,” she said during a June episode of her Barely Famous podcast. “You cannot control what their sexuality is. And for me, I never gave a f-ck.”

Kailyn went on to say that Elliott should be able to explore his sexuality on his own without judgement. Same for for everyone out there.

“If you came home and told me that you wanted to marry a woman? Cool,” she told her son.

“You tell me you wanna marry a man? Cool. I don’t give a f-ck because, at the end of the day, that part does not affect me and my life. It only affects you, and who you love is who you love.”