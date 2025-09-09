Austin Butler & Emily Ratajkowski: Flaunting Alleged Relationship in Public?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski dating?

They’re not saying.

But the the two famously attractive actors aren’t exactly hiding how cozy they seem to be with one another.

If they’re “just friends,” then they’re clearly also fine with romance rumors. Take a look:

Austin Butler poses during the “Eddington” photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

According to a report from Page Six, Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski weren’t exactly trying to avoid notice.

Even the hottest celebrities have ways of hiding.

Sitting in plain sight at the Waverly Inn in New York is not generally one of them.

“They were in a big half booth in the center of the restaurant for everyone to see,” the inside source described.

What if… Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski's casual night out in New York City was more than just a friendly encounter? The pair was spotted having drinks at the Waverly Inn in the West Village on Friday night, sparking rumors of a budding romance. yahoo.com



[image or embed] — Kiitn (@kiitn.com) September 7, 2025 at 5:39 AM

Then, of course, there was what many would characterize as PDA. TMZ however did not describe the gesture in this manner.

“His arm was kind of around her,” the insider detailed to Page Six, “and he kept nodding at what she said.”

Nodding as someone speaks is just active listening — good manners.

The arm, however, often suggests familiarity or even intimacy. Again, not circumspect in the least.

Emily Ratajkowski attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Dining out was not the only sighting

DeuxMoi characterized Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski as being “very giggly and cute” during the two-hour hangout.

Notably, the 34-year-old mega-hotties also appeared at a Caught Stealing afterparty.

Zoë Kravitz threw the afterparty following the New York premiere. She and Butler both star.

Austin Butler was spotted with Emily Ratajkowski in NYC on Friday. She was also at the Caught Stealing New York premiere. 👀 pic.twitter.com/DtaJMuL642 — AB Verse (@AustinButler_04) September 6, 2025

Interestingly, there were — as we here at THG reported earlier this year — romance rumors surrounding Butler and Kravitz.

Those rumors did not appear to manifest as reality.

If they dated at all, it never went public.

In fact, just as the The Shannara Chronicles alum appears to be putting his entanglement with Ratajkowski on display, Kravitz is flaunting whatever’s going on with Harry Styles these days.

Austin Butler attends the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” at Leicester Square on February 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Maybe they’re just friend! Hot people can be friends, too

We should emphasize that Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski could be just friends — much like he and Zoë Kravitz turned out to be.

They’re both distressingly attractive 34-year-old actors.

And both of them appeared on iCarly early in their careers. Friendships have blossomed from less.

But, then again, so have romances. Eventually, we’re likely to find out whether this rumored romance is more than rumor.