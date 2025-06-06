Kailyn Lowry: My Son is Coming Out! This is His New Name!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kailyn Lowry has seven children.

Longtime Teen Mom fans may recall when she gave birth to her firstborn, Isaac, on 16 & Pregnant.

Kail was only 17 years old at the time.

Now, her eldest is 15. And he’s coming out and telling the world his new name.

In June of 2025, Kailyn Lowry sat down for a special episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Kailyn Lowry and her son have big, happy news!

Earlier in the week, Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry told fans that her 15-year-old son has big news to share.

In the process, she revealed that the boy whom fans know as Isaac is now going by his middle name.

“I’m going to address it at a later time, but this week was dedicated to Elliott,” Kail said on social media.

“I would just love for everyone to support my son, and what he has to say, and let him share his story this week.”

Elliott, eldest son of Kailyn Lowry, appears on his mom’s podcast in June 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

On the Friday, June 6 episode of Kailyn’s Barely Famous podcast, she had Elliott as a guest.

“I started going by Elliott, because at some point, I wasn’t happy with my first name,” he explained. “It just doesn’t feel like me.”

Kail mused over whether he wanted to draw a distinction between his childhood on MTV and his present.

He agreed, at least in part.

Elliott also came out as gay

“Happy Pride, everybody! I’m very nervous for this episode,” Elliott said, addressing the podcast’s audience.

“I’m here today to show you who I am,” he affirmed, “not who you saw on TV for 12 years of my life.”

Elliott then emphasized:

“It’s very important to me because I feel like growing up on TV, it’s hard to show who you really are when a camera is in front of you all the time. It’s harder to be yourself.”

Kailyn Lowry has no regrets about her time on Teen Mom. (MTV)

Only seconds into the podcast episode, Kailyn Lowry burst into tears of pride.

“I’m crying because this shows your strength, and I’m just really proud of you,” she explained. “It’s a really brave thing to do.”

Coming out is always an act of courage — but especially now, with the LGBTQ+ community as the focus of so much organized bigotry.

With no government support while craven corporations withdraw simple gestures for fear of being targeted by the Trump administration, this is one of the bleakest Pride Months in recent history.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (Image Credit: MTV)

Congratulations, Elliott!

With that in mind, Elliott coming out is already courageous.

Add to that, of course, that he is a public figure by default — his delivery aired on MTV.

Extra eyes are on him. Though he has come out with his own social media recently, he has to fight to control his own image.

A lot of people still see him as a little kid, but — like so many of the original Teen Mom kids — he is a teenager. He’s his own person.

Congratulations, Elliott!