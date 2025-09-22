Jimmy Kimmel to Return to ABC on Tuesday In Stunning Reversal

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Less than one week after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel amid pressure from the FCC, the network announced today that the comedian’s talk show will return to the airwaves on Tuesday.

The decision comes just one day after President Donald Trump blasted Kimmel as “untalented” during his speech at the memorial for Charlie Kirk.

ABC’s parent company Disney confirmed the news in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

Jimmy Kimmel attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual “Power Of Love” gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Disney announced Kimmel’s return to the airwaves

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” the Walt Disney Company said in a press release.

“It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” the statement continued.

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

The decision is sure to be a controversial one, as many Americans still believe that Kimmel’s joke about Trump’s reaction to the shooting was somehow sufficient cause to prompt a government intervention.

Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage at The Alliance For Women In Media Foundation’s 50th Annual Gracie Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

But for the most part, the move was an unpopular one, that led even staunch Trump allies like Ted Cruz to speak out against what he described as a dangerous revocation of First Amendment rights.

The American Civil Liberties Union issued an open letter signed by more than 400 celebrities, in which Disney’s decision was characterized as a “dark moment for freedom of speech in our nation.”

“We the people must never accept government threats to our freedom of speech,” the letter says.

“Efforts by leaders to pressure artists, journalists, and companies with retaliation for their speech strike at the heart of what it means to live in a free country.”

Jimmy Kimmel attends the ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront on May 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The list of stars who signed the letter included such names as Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Jane Fonda, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joaquin Phoenix, Ben Stiller, Meryl Streep, and Kerry Washington.

“You can’t go around firing somebody because you’re fearful or trying to suck up to an authoritarian, criminal administration in the Oval Office,” ex-late night host David Letterman remarked, according to NBC News.

Kimmel has yet to address ABC’s decision publicly, but you can be sure he’ll share his thoughts during his opening monologue tomorrow night.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.