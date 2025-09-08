Drake White, Country Music Artist, Mourns Loss of Newborn Daughter

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tragedy has befallen the world of country music.

On Sunday, singer Drake White and his wife, Alex, confirmed the death of their newborn daughter, Della Elizabeth White.

She passed away just minutes after being born at 29 weeks gestation.

Drake White performs at the Ryman Auditorium on August 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“On Sunday, August 31st our precious daughter, Della Elizabeth White, went peacefully to be with Jesus. We are so thankful for the holy moments God gave us with her,” the spouses captioned a joint Instagram post, sharing an image of the pair cradling their baby girl late last month.

Continued the emotional message:

“The Lord has been so near and close to us during this difficult time. He has held us up and sustained us through it all.

“We are heartbroken and soul tired, but we know we will get through this difficult time with the strength, peace, and joy that only our Heavenly Father can provide. May Della be held in the arms of Jesus until we see her again someday.”

Alex also cited two Psalms via this upload, 34:18 and 31:10, 14-15.

Drake White performs at Marathon Music Works on May 8, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The couple (also parents to a two-year old son) had announced its pregnancy in May, telling People Magazine they were “able to conceive through IVF” and had their frozen embryo transfer in March.

Prior to welcoming their toddler, the couple suffered through a six-year-long journey to parenthood that included health issues for each of them… in addition to their fertility struggles.

“We’ve been through so much,” Drake told People of the experience in September 2022.

“We’ve been through so much, from my having a stroke on stage to Alex being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and having an autoimmune disorder. And then this was just something else that tested our faith and tested our strength.”

Drake White attends the 56th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on November 12, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In the wake of the devastating news, the country music community showed their support for Drake and Alex, with Jessie James Decker writing:

“I am so sorry. I love you and I’m praying for you all. No one should ever go through this kind of pain. I know your sweet girl will always be in your heart and watching over you.”

Lauren Alaina also commented as follows: “My hearts aches for you. Sending so much love and prayer your way.

And Chase Rice wrote, “Love you buddy.”