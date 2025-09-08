Britney Spears Bares Twerking Peach While Hiding from ‘Horrible’ Date

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears knows exactly how to cheer herself up during a bad date.

Her latest dancing video shows how she does just that — during the date. Arguably, while hiding from Mr. Disappointment.

She is once again baring her body. In this case, it’s her twerking booty on display.

How bad does a date have to be to end up like this? Not that we’re complaining, of course.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Britney Spears is twerking up a storm

On Sunday, September 7, the incomparable Britney Spears took to her Instagram page to share that she had gone on a date.

Before we get to her caption, let’s talk about the video itself.

At an undisclosed sushi restaurant, Britney took her time in the bathroom, dancing around during a self-imposed break during a date.

Britney Spears in new post:



"Dinner sushi date but I have my own girl party in the bathroom !!! Yummy, the guy was absolutely horrible.🤔🙄🤷🏼‍♀️ Psss show effort, no makeup" pic.twitter.com/rdazKrC6Al — y2k (@y2kpopart) September 8, 2025

Fortunately, it was a dance break!

Britney wore an alluring black dress, one that helped her to flash her peach to the camera as she twerked and twirled in what was clearly an upscale bathroom.

This was a party for one, however.

As she explained, her date had proven to be a major disappointment.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

‘I have my own girl party’

“Dinner sushi date but I have my own girl party in the bathroom,” Britney Spears shared in her Instagram caption.

“Yummy,” she said of the sushi itself.

However, Britney divulged:

“The guy was absolutely horrible.”

In her Instagram caption on September 7, 2025, Britney Spears shared an upbeat vibe despite a lousy date. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Psss show effort,” Britney then wrote, apparently recommending that people on dates act like they care about the date.

(There is a toxic dating strategy that some just awful men employ where they feign disinterest during a date as a manipulative ploy; that in and of itself is worse than actual disinterest)

It is unclear what she specifically meant when she added “no makeup.”

To our inexpert eyes, she appears to be wearing eyeshadow.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2016. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Who was Mr. Wrong?

As of yet, there’s no word on who the disappointing date may have been.

It sounds like Britney Spears figured out the situation pretty early and found a way to “quiet quit” the evening.

It is, we will admit, entertaining to imagine going on a date with a celebrity, possibly thinking that it went well, and then seeing a post of your date avoiding and trash-talking you. Whoops!

Just remember: bad dates are not always universal.

A disappointment for Britney might be exactly what someone else is looking for.