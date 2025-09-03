Christine Brown Explains: Okay, THIS is Why I Hate Meri!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Brown really is spilling ALL the tea.

In her brand new memoir, as previously reported, the Sister Wives star admits that she once had an addiction to Oxycodone.

She also writes about how painful it felt for ex-husband Kody Brown to take her virginity.

Now? In the latest excerpt we’re ready to share with celebrity gossip followers?

Christine opens up about how and why her relationship with Meri Brown fell apart.

“The dynamics of polygamist parenting can feel like a seesaw, and Meri, even with one child to care for, was the top wife in our polygamy pyramid,” Christine explains in one section of her book.

“We followed her rules when she was around to keep the peace, but her rules felt punitive and unfair. I had to make a decision about what was best for me and my family within a family, and it changed our relationship forever.”

Christine then delved into particular detail about what happened a long time ago.

“One day, the kids went to the store. [My daughter] Mykelti, who was about eight, went up to the cash register, and she was maybe ten cents short. It was little-kid stuff — she was probably buying candy.

“The cashier, who knew us, spotted her the dime. No big deal. But Meri’s Leon, who was also just a little kid –maybe nine — told Meri about it. Meri lost her mind.”

Huh???

Christine went on:

“She was mad that Mykelti had embarrassed her in front of the cashier, and that she had embarrassed Leon. She yelled at Mykelti, who couldn’t understand what she had done wrong. I couldn’t either.”

As a result, Christine writes “that was the day, after a series of too many similar experiences, I ended my friendship with Meri.

“I’d had enough, and my mama bear came roaring.”

Indeed, Christine says she didn’t just sit back and let her kids suffer (in her opinion) at the hands of her then-sister wife.

Writes the TLC personality of how she responded back in the day to Meri:

“‘Don’t talk to my kids,’ I yelled. ‘I don’t want you near them. I don’t want you to come downstairs anymore. Our relationship is done!'”

To be clear, this interaction took place a long time ago.

In her gritty and honest memoir, Christine says she “debated whether to tell this part” since “we’ve all changed so much since those early years.”

Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom is now available for purchase. Moreover, a new season of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, September 28, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.