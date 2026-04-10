Prince Harry Sued By Charity He Co-Founded to Honor Late Mother

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Prince Harry has been in court a lot lately, having filed multiple high-profile lawsuits against the publishers of media outlets like the Daily Mail.

But the Duke of Sussex will soon find himself on the other side of the equation, as he’s now being sued by Sentebale, the charity that he helped co-found in 2006.

Yes, the charity’s current board is accusing Harry of libel and slander, one year after he stepped down as the organization’s royal patron.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

According to Page Six, top brass at Sentebale filed the defamation claim against Harry at London’s High Court on March 24.

The organization is also suing Mark Dyer, who served as a trustee of Sentebale before he and Harry stepped down after clashing with CEO Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

Chandauka has accused Harry of asking the organization to defend his wife, Meghan Markle, following bad press surrounding a photo op at an event hosted by Sentebale.

“I said no, we’re not setting a precedent by which we become an extension of the Sussex PR machine,” Chandauka told the Financial Times in a March 2025 interview.

A follow-up investigation uncovered no “widespread or systemic bullying, harassment, misogyny or misogynoir” at the organization.

Harry issued a statement when he and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho stepped down, and he did not deny that he had clashed with Chandauka.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“With heavy hearts, we have resigned for our roles as patrons of the organization until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees,” the princes wrote, adding:

“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair.”

Harry and Seeiso explained that they will not cut ties with the charity entirely, explaining, “Although we may no longer be patrons, we will always be its founders, and we will never forget what this charity is capable of achieving when it is in the right care.”

They went on to “categorically reject” Sentebale’s “offensive and damaging claims.”

“It is extraordinary that charitable funds are now being used to pursue legal action against the very people who built and supported the organisation for nearly two decades, rather than being directed to the communities the charity was created to serve,” a spokesperson for the pair continued.

Harry stated that he was “heartbroken” to step away from the organization that he founded to honor his mother, but he added that he was in an “untenable situation” due to a conflict at Senetable.

“What’s transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this,” said Harry and Seeiso in a joint statement.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.