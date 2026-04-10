Noah Beck’s Sister One of Two Teachers Accused of Grooming Student

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This may be an awkward time for TikToker Noah Beck, but he is not the alleged victim in this situation.

Authorities say that his older sister and another teacher groomed and preyed upon a teenage boy who attended their school.

Though it appears that things escalated as soon as he was no longer their student, it appears that criminal activities took place while the victim was still a minor.

Even with some key details unknown, this is appalling.

Despite her famous brother, Haley Beck was not a public figure and continued to work as a teacher. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In 2020, TikTok took off in the US, the world’s everlasting regret. Noah Beck was one of the platform’s breakout stars.

His older sister, Haley Beck, is not a public figure. But she has appeared in some of his videos over the years.

She is one of two Arizona teachers whom authorities accuse of grooming and sexually abusing the same teenage boy.

Haley is facing an investigation over a potential charge for inducing another to engage in sex work.

Angela Burlaka may face a charge on the accusation that she furnished obscene material to a minor.

A shot of Centennial High School in Peoria. (Image Credit: CBS 5 / 3TV)

On Wednesday, April 8, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office addressed the investigation.

“These submittals are currently under review,” the spokesperson confirmed, “and there is no timeline available for when a charging decision will be made.”

Apparently, investigators had first recommended a single pandering charge — pandering meaning attempting to induce one to perform sex work.

However, the police were tasked with conducting an “additional investigation” to determine the full breadth of necessary charges.

Haley was already placed on administrative leave in August 2025. This came after a report from the Peoria Police Department about an alleged sexual relationship with a (former) student.

An investigation by the Peoria Unified School District reportedly found that Haley Beck had allegedly offered oral sex to a former student of Centennial High School.

She allegedly also offered to buy him tequila. She is also accused of sending him $630 via Apple Pay.

The probe cites over 4,000 texts that the two allegedly exchanged between June 21 and August 2 of 2025.

Last month, on March 11, a Title IX advisor recommended that Haley be fired — and never rehired.

This decision stems from claims that Beck had “developed a sexual relationship” with this former student. The report accused her of “predatory practices” such as the exchange of money.

High schools are places of learning, of socialization among peers. No student should become a target for inappropriate attentions from an adult. (Image Credit: CBS 5 / 3TV)

Investigators seem to be looking into which charges they can bring against Haley beyond the “pandering” charge.

She is accused of grooming the student for months ahead of him becoming her former student. If so, then wrongdoing took place, though proving any crime may be tricky.

Meanwhile, Burlaka is accused of sending the same student sexually explicit videos while he was still a minor. That case may be considerably easier for the prosecution.

We know that Haley Beck has an attorney and is mounting a defense.

Without knowing more, it’s difficult to say more about what happened — or where things will end up.