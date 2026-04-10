Donald Trump Shares Graphic Murder Video on Social Media, Continues to Concern Supporters …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Earlier today, we reported that Hunter Biden had challenged Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to a cage fight.

And if you thought that would be the wildest political story of the day, then you’re clearly a newcomer to life in 2026.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social has been a hotbed of insanity this week, and his latest post contains uncensored video of a brutal murder.

U.S. President Donald Trump responds to a reporters question as he leaves after signing a series of bills related to Californiaâ€™s vehicle emissions standards during an event in the East Room of the White House on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“An Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti, who was released into our Country by the WORST President in History, Crooked Joe Biden, and the Radical Democrats in Congress, just beat an innocent woman to death with a hammer at a gas station in Florida,” Trump wrote in his post, adding:

“The video of her brutal slaying is one of the most vicious things you will ever see.

“The Biden Administration granted him, and all Haitians, ‘Temporary Protective Status,’ a massively abused and fraudulent program which my Administration is working to terminate.”

The post comes just one day after Trump blasted Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and other conservative pundits in a lengthy tirade.

Donald Trump unleashed on his former conservative media allies in a recent rant. (Truth Social)

Many believe that Trump is attempting to distract from recent policy failures like the war in Iran and his administration’s handling of the Epstein files by reminding his base about his hardline stance on immigration.

“This one killing should be enough for these Radical Judges to STOP impeding my Administration’s Immigration Policies, and allow us to END THIS SCAM ONCE AND FOR ALL,” Trump continued, adding:

“Please say a prayer for this innocent woman’s family. We will ensure quick and severe JUSTICE is served in this case!”

Ironically, Trump concluded by warning his followers not to watch the footage:

President Donald Trump tours the assembly line at the Ford River Rouge Complex on January 13, 2026 in Dearborn, Michigan. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“I don’t recommend you watch this tape, because it is so terrible, but felt I had an obligation to put it up so that people can see what Democrats are protecting, and wanting to come into our Country, even now, after all we’ve been through,” he wrote, adding:

“Again, viewer discretion advised — Not for children!”

Very little is known about the case, aside from what Trump said in his post.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.