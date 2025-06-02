Bethenny Frankel Claps Back at Thong-Shaming Trolls, Takes Pride In New Career as …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bethenny Frankel is hitting back at mom-shamers who are giving her a hard time for flashing her booty in a thong.

The RHONY alum is making the most of the warmer climate of her new home to flaunt her bikini body.

And these aren’t just any bikinis. After walking the runway in three different thong ensembles, she heard an earful from mom-shamers.

Not only is Bethenny assuring the trolls that she didn’t embarrass her daughter, she’s pointing out that this is a positive thing for Bryn.

Bethenny Frankel walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

It’s thong season for Bethenny Frankel

On Saturday, May 31, Bethenny Frankel turned heads as she walked in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 runway show.

She sported a number of summer-inspired ensembles, from a polka-dot bikini with a sheer sarong to a leopard print one-piece to a denim two-piece.

The one common bond in all three outfits? Each wardrobe change ensured that her booty was showing in a thong.

Bethenny Frankel walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Bethenny is a super-fit MILF. That “M” stands for “mom,” as in a mother to her 15-year-old daughter, Bryn.

Naturally, mom-shamers came after her on social media, attempting to chastise the sometimes silly Bravolebrity for wearing such outfits when her daughter … exists? (Mom-shamers do not make sense, folks)

So, Bethenny hit back at these absolute clowns, posting a clapback in the form of a social media video.

Actually, she knows what her daughter would think

“What would my daughter think of me being in a thong in a fashion show…” Bethenny captioned her Instagram video. “The answer is proud.”

Speaking, she confronted the haters, saying:

“You miserable people said, ‘What would your daughter say?’”

This is when Bethenny revealed that Bryn, who has a leguminous nickname, had in fact just called to cheer her on.

It’s important to remember that Bryn is 15 years old.

Bethenny Frankel walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

“The Peanut just FaceTimed me,” Bethenny Frankel reported, “and she said, ‘Mama … I saw you, you did so good!’”

The former RHONY star continued:

“She said, ‘You have such a cute tush mama,’ and she said, ‘You look like you’re 30 years old.’” (Many 15-year-olds would not cite 30 as a desirable age, but it seems that Bryn has a more realistic concept of aging than most teens or twenty-somethings)

“So we know how my daughter would feel,” Bethenny said meaningfully. She then noted how showing body confidence and a healthy self-image is actually a good thing when you have children.

Bethenny Frankel walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

She’s right, by the way

“I wish she were there with this group [of friends] because like, the body positivity, and the women like, owning their bodies,” Bethenny expressed.

She continued, saying that this “was really just beyond like, embodying their bodies, was so amazing and I want that for her.”

She added: “I want to be on that runway with her, you know? Like, showing her what that was like.”

Speaking of her own time on the runway, Bethenny Frankel gushed: “What a great experience.”

Historically, Bethenny is often wrong about things. But not this. This is one of those times when she’s right on the money.