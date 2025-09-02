Anna Duggar Shares Ultra-Rare Look at Daughters While Josh Rots in Prison

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anna Duggar is sharing some wildly uncommon glimpses of her children.

Specifically, she’s sharing photos and videos of her daughters — most recently, of 15-year-old Mackynzie.

These days, Anna and her kids seldom make appearances while Josh continues to grudgingly serve his sentence.

But she made an exception. And maybe a bit of a quiet social media comeback in the process.

Anna Duggar rarely shows her children these days

Over the Labor Day long weekend, Anna Duggar took to her company’s Instagram page to share a video of 15-year-old Mackynzie Duggar spending time with a 6-week-old puppy by the name of Ms. Gray.

It was, of course, an advertisement for Golden Grove Pups.

“We have a few pups left… ready to go home soon!” the caption teased. “DM for more info.”

Mackynzie is the eldest of the seven children that Anna shares with the disgraced former reality star.

Josh is currently serving his 151-month sentence on federal child sex-abuse materials (CSAM) charges.

He downloaded photos and video that evil men made of terrible things happening to young girls — and, fortunately, he put all of his effort into hiding his efforts from his wife and not from the United States government.

Why suddenly let the kids resurface now?

This past winter, we reported that Anna Duggar is working a controversial new job. This is the job in question.

And yes, the breeding and selling of dogs is deeply polarizing.

But one supposes that Anna has no actual life skills or professional qualifications or education to speak of, and cannot possibly have more stigma than she does by remaining married to her evil husband.

To be blunt, she needs to have a job to avoid being as broke as Josh.

With this being Anna’s very own business, is it really surprising that she’s using her children to promote it?

Earlier in August, the cult member took to her business’ Instagram page to share another video. This one was of 5-year-old Maryella and 3-year-old Madyson.

The video was also to showcase puppies, but Anna had to know that her children will garner wider attention than puppies.

That’s not normally the case on the internet, but seldom-seen children of an infamous family are an exception.

Hey, is this the house that Jim Bob bought?

This past April, we at THG reported that Jim Bob Duggar had purchased a new $1 million home with multiple bedrooms and a sprawling property.

At the time, there was widespread speculation that he had purchased the residence for Anna.

Anna and her seven children had previously occupied what was essentially a warehouse unit on the Duggar compound.

Anna did not exactly doxx herself when posting these videos.

But many fans infer that these glimpses at what appears to be the interior of a real house are of that very six-bedroom property.