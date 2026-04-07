Offset SHOT in Florida Outside Minutes After Fan Photos in Casino

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In addition to being Cardi B’s ex, Offset is also a rapper.

On Monday evening, someone reportedly shot the 34-year-old.

He has been hospitalized.

Police have not named any suspects, despite detaining two individuals. Fans have a lot of questions.

As a podcast guest on ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,’ rapper Offset chatted with the legendary host. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Wait, somebody shot Offset?

On Monday, April 6, rapper Offset — who is perhaps best known as Cardi B’s ex and baby daddy — was shot.

Moments earlier, he had been posing with fans in Hollywood, Florida at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

From reports, it sounds like this took place in the evening.

The Migos rapper was hospitalized for treatment, as is generally necessary after a gunshot wound.

It does sound like he’s going to make it.

During an interview on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ a few years back, Offset had a lot to say. (Image Credit: ABC)

A rep for the rapper spoke to Page Six to confirm where things stand for him.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” the representative stated.

The statement included a piece of good news.

According to the rep: “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

Based upon what police had to say, the injury may not have been life-threatening to begin with.

‘Two individuals have been detained by police’

The Seminole County police department also issued a statement to Page Six about the shooting.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood,” the statement confirmed.

It was an incident “that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.”

According to the statement: “Seminole Police were on site immediately, and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police.”

Authorities emphasized: “The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure, and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”

During a podcast interview, Offset roasted the host’s sense of fashion. Brutal. (Image Credit: YouTube)

We do not know the identity of the shooter — or of the two individuals who police say that they have detained.

Additionally, we do not know the motive of the shooter.

THG has seen rumors circulating which claim that Lil Tjay (not a typo) is the culprit.

That appears to be nothing but a rumor. There is no evidence of Lil Tjay’s involvement in any way, shape, or form.

The longer that it takes before the world knows what happens, the longer that people will have to fabricate new rumors.

Migos rapper Offset chats on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ (Image Credit: ABC)

Wouldn’t it be nice if things like this didn’t happen?

We mentioned that his gunshot wound or wounds were not considered life-threatening.

That’s great!

But it is also still a gunshot wound. Which means that it’s always pretty darn serious.

It is good to hear that there is no known danger to the public related to this specific incident.

Even so, we’d all love to live in a world where this basically never happens. Wouldn’t that be nice?