Nicholas Braun Arrested For DUI: Will ‘Succession’ Star Go to Jail?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For millions of Americans, Labor Day weekend is a time to bid the summer adieu with a few cold ones.

Unfortunately, some folks enjoy one cold one too many and then get behind the wheel.

That’s allegedly what happened (or something along those lines) with Succession star Nicholas Braun, who was arrested for DUI in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Nicholas Braun of ‘Zola’ attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival â€“ Day 2 on January 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Cousin Greg’s awkward weekend

According to a report obtained by People magazine, Braun was pulled over and taken into custody on suspicion of “DUI-impairment” by police in Moultonborough.

Braun, who portrayed fan favorite Cousin Greg on the hit HBO drama, has yet to publicly comment on the situation.

He was released on his own recognizance and was not required to post bail.

Insiders say no mugshot was taken as the police department’s camera wasn’t functioning on the night of his arrest.

Nicholas Braun attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Splitsville” at AMC The Grove 14 on August 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

It’s a lucky break for the 37-year-old star who will likely find it that much easier to move on from this situation without a visual record following him around.

What’s next for Nicholas Braun?

Braun is due back in court later this year, but the lack of bail indicates that he’ll probably get off with a slap on the wrist if he’s convicted.

In addition to his role on Succession, Braun has appeared in such films as Sky High, Minutemen, and Princess Protection Program.

He recently portrayed both Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson in the film Saturday Night, based on the early days of Saturday Night Live.

Nicholas Braun attends the 75th Primetime Emmy performer nominees celebration at JW Marriott LA Live on January 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Braun also appears in the new comedy Splitsville, which just hit theaters last week.

Details of his arrest are scarce at the moment, but we’re guessing more will come to light when Braun returns to Moultonborough for his court date.

In the meantime, he’ll probably keep mum for legal reasons.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.