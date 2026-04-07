Janai Norman Reveals Abrupt ‘Good Morning America’ Exit, Leaving Viewers …

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There’s been a hefty shakeup at Good Morning America.

Right after news leaked that Janai Norman’s contract wouldn’t be renewed, higher ups yoinked her from the airwaves.

It’s weird. And, without an explanation, longtime GMA viewers were understandably confused.

Norman herself opened up to fans directly about her sudden departure.

An emotional Janai Norman addresses her coworkers and viewers when she was weekend co-anchor on ‘Good Morning America.’ (Image Credit: ABC)

This is an abrupt exit

On Saturday, April 4, Good Morning America co-anchor Janai Norman announced her exit from the show.

She has been on ABC for 15 years.

Not only is this departure sudden for her fans — it also sounds like it was abrupt on a more personal level.

“I hope that we’d have more time,” Normal expressed on her Instagram post.

“It’s been hard on me that our time was cut short,” she expressed.

“I have loved my job,” Norman affirmed in her video.

“It has been a joy to connect with my co-workers and with viewers,” she added.

Norman expressed that it was a joy “to help keep you informed and entertained, and to create this community.”

The now-former co-anchor expressed that it “really breaks my heart” that she never got to “get to say goodbye” to everyone.

“I’m so sorry,” she expressed during the video. “It would’ve been fun.”

On ‘Good Morning America,’ Janai Norman was interviewed to discuss mental health. (Image Credit: ABC)

She is, however, looking on the bright side

When it comes to finding a silver lining, Norman isn’t having any trouble.

“But I have these three young kids and I have worked weekends their whole lives,” she noted.

“And so now, they get more of me,” Norman shared.

“And that,” she affirmed, “is worth everything.”

For her fans and followers, she advised: “So stay tuned.”

She expressed: “I’m sorry. I feel you.”

Norman also added: “And thank you to every single one of you who has reached out with such kind and validating words.”

She admitted: “I have needed it and I appreciate it.”

In her caption, Norman wrote: “I’ve read every message. And am deeply grateful for the love. More to come when the time is right.”

‘GMA’ co-anchor Janai Norman discusses how she learned coping skills early in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image Credit: ABC)

This really was new information

Reports about Norman leaving Good Morning America only surfaced on Thursday, April 2.

She had allegedly known since March — as early as a couple of weeks before the news leaked, it’s believed.

For the record, her contract does not end until May. Apparently, the story leaking prompted higher ups to pull her from the air ahead of time.

Norman started with ABC News in 2011 as a NewsOne intern. Since then, she’s propelled herself upwards.

Weekend co-anchors sometimes have their eye on weeknight anchor chairs. Some of them go on to become fascist war criminals.

There are many paths open to Norman — and we hope that she finds something that makes her happy.