Donald Trump Uses R-Word to Refer to Joe Biden In Shocking Speech

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Donald Trump has been hurling insults at Joe Biden for years.

And like many of Trump’s worst impulses, that tendency is often applauded by members of his base.

But even some of the president’s supporters believe that he crossed the line with his latest remarks about his predecessor.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

While addressing the media this week, Trump ranted against NATO members and other allies who have not offered to help the US reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

“You know who else didn’t help us? South Korea didn’t help us. We’ve got 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect them from Kim Jong Un, who I get along with very well,” the president began.

From there, Trump claimed that the North Korean dictator is a fan of his — which is really not the flex he seems to think it is — and pointed out that Kim was not a fan of Joe Biden’s.

Trump: "You know who else didn't help us? South Korea didn't help us. We've got 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect them from Kim Jong Un, who I get along with very well. He said very nice things about me. He used to call Joe Biden a mentally retarded person." pic.twitter.com/l7BqskXLu0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026

“Do you notice, he said very nice things about me. He used to call Joe Biden a mentally r-tarded person, OK? So, don’t tell me about your stuff,” the president said.

“[Of] Joe Biden, he said, ‘He’s a mentally r-tarded person.’ He was so nasty to Joe Biden, it was terrible. But to me—he likes Trump.”

As multiple outlets have pointed out, there’s no record of Kim referring to Biden as “r-tarded.”

North Korean state media had referred to Biden an “imbecile” and a “fool of low IQ” after Biden criticized Kim as a “tyrant.”

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House ahead of his inauguration on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

But that’s just the kind of rhetoric that comes out of North Korea on a daily basis.

It’s worth noting that Kim has referred to Trump as a “dotard” (an insult for someone who’s pervceived as being old and slow), so they’re not exactly besties.

And that’s a good thing! Kim is a brutal dictator, and US presidents shouldn’t strive to be friends with them.

In other news, in his profanity-laced Easter Sunday social media post, Trump gave Iran until tonight to reach a ceasefire deal, otherwise, he says, the US will blow up their bridges and power plants.

It’s the kind of move that could result in a lasting global recession, but that might not be enough to stop us. Stay tuned!