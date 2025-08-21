Tammy Slaton: Look, Everyone! I Got New Teeth!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tammy Slaton is not done with her makeover.

During an appearance on the August 19 episode of the Creative Chaos podcast, the veteran 1000-Lb Sisters star flashed a brand new smile for the camera, revealing a set of false teeth.

Those who have followed the TLC personality over the years are aware that she’s had a sizable gap toward the front of her mouth.

But not anymore! See for yourself via this screen grab:

(Instagram)

“They’re temporary still,” the 39-year old said on air. “But they had to cement them in because the glue wasn’t holding — well, my body was rejecting it. But they had to pull teeth.”

Slaton went on to explain that the procedure she had done involved getting a bridge… which is a false tooth that’s anchored to adjacent natural teeth so as to “bridge the gap” in an individual’s smile.

“I’m still getting more done with it,” she added. “It’s a process.”

Look. You can compare the before with the after down below:

(Instagram)

Tammy, of course, is familiar with processes. Specifically, the process of losing just a TON of weight.

For a long time now, Slaton has kept followers apprised of her journey, which has entailed the reality star dropping from someone who weighed over 700 pounds to someone down below 300.

No, those aren’t typos. She’s a brand new woman.

Yes, this is partly due to skin removal surgery.

But it’s also due to dedication and hard work and exercise and a much better diet. Slaton seriously focused on these things after falling into a coma in late 2021 as a result of her dangerous habits and excessive body weight.

Tammy Slaton appears here on the season finale of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Fast forward to this latest update to her appearance (partly inspired by critics, “haters make me famous,” she quipped on the podcast) and it’s clear Slaton is focused on a much different future than the past she has left behind.

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this,” Slaton said in a January 2024 TikTok video, addressing haters.

“It’s not helping my confidence. I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”

She continued back then:

“I’m trying to better my life and better myself. We should be lifting up people. It doesn’t matter if I’m missing teeth.”

(Instagram)

Slaton, meanwhile, is also engaged to a woman named Andrea Dalton.

On the season 7 premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters in April, the lead cast member offered up glimpses of her burgeoning romance with Dalton, including the pair’s first public date at a bowling alley.

In a confessional, Tammy said that while she has “feelings” for Dalton, they were “taking things slow, day by day.”

She waited a “couple of months” to tell her loved ones about her relationship because she was unsure how they’d “react” to her dating a woman because they have a lot of “opinions.”

Indeed, Slaton revealed her preference for women late last year.

“Lately I’ve been feeling like it’s time for me to start moving on and to start seeking love again, but this time I’m thinking of seeing a female,” she told viewers back then, referring to the tragic loss of her husband the year before and stating:

“As it stands right now, I don’t want to be with another man. It just doesn’t feel right. I don’t even have those feelings for a guy anymore after Caleb passed.”