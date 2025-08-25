Reggie Carroll Shot and Killed; Comedian Was 52 Years Old

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of comedy today:

Beloved entertainer Reggie Carroll has been shot and killed in Mississippi.

News of Carroll’s death comes courtesy of police in Southhaven, Mississippi.

Comedian Reggie Carroll has been shot and killed. (YouTube)

According to a statement, paramedics performed “life-saving” measures at the scene, but Carroll died shortly thereafter.

One suspect is currently in custody.

“One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Carroll. Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding,” reads the statement from police.

“Due to this being an active investigation, there is limited information to be released.”

Carroll developed a massive following through years of nonstop touring.

On his Instagram page, where he amassed a following of more than 160,000, fans are expressing their grief and outrage over the loss of such a beloved talent.

Carroll also made several TV appearances over the course of his career, working with fellow comics such as Katt Williams and Monique.

“This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together,” Monique wrote on her social media pages.

“That’s what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our time together was amazing.”

Carroll’s brother, Jonathan Carroll, also issued a statement, in which he thanked fans for their support and kind words.

“To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received-thank you!!!” he wrote on Facebook.

Our thoughts go out to Reggie Carroll’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.