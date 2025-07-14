Prince Harry and King Charles to Reconcile? Senior Aides Meet in London

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Beware if you’re about to look out your window, dear readers.

You may see a few pigs flying past.

On Sunday, The Mail obtained photos of two senior aides — one representing Prince Harry and the other representing King Charles — meeting at a private club near Buckingham Palace.

The aides in question were Meredith Maines, Harry’s chief communications officer; and Tobyn Andreae, Charles’ communications secretary at the Royal Over-seas League.

And the relevance is this:

Might the pair be trying to settle some kind of peace accord between their bosses?

As nearly every entertainment news follower knows at this point, Harry and his famous dad have been estranged ever since the former moved to California in early 2020.

King Charles has since used many public opportunities to snub Harry, who maybe didn’t seem to mind early on in his resignation from the Royal Family.

Over the past several months, however, a number of things have changed.

First, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have seemed hard up for money, as various business projects have rammed head first into a stone wall.

Second, King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

As a result, sources have indicated that Harry wants to make amends with his loved ones — perhaps to take advantage of their enormous wealth, but also, we’d hope, to make sure things are okay with his father before it’s too late.

“There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years,” an insider told the aforementioned newspaper about the aforementioned meeting.

The get-together came just weeks after Harry told the BBC that the door to a renewed relationship remains open.

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he said.

The Royal Family’s rift first became public in 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their official duties. The feud then only deepened with bombshell interviews, the couple’s Netflix docuseries and Harry’s best-selling memoir Spare.

Various times over the past five years, Harry has voiced grievances about how he and his spouse were treated during their run as senior working royals, citing issues around press intrusion, family tensions and the toll on their mental health.

Also, racism.

But while King Charles may not have turned his back on Harry forever, we’ve heard the same can’t be said of Harry’s brother.

“William has lost all his patience when it comes to Harry and [wife] Meghan [Markle],” a source told In Touch Weekly in May.

“He refuses to get into a public back and forth with his brother about any of this.

“It’s getting old at this point. He feels that Harry made his decision to walk away, and he should abide by the consequences that come with that.”