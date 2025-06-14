Millie Bobby Brown Pregnant: The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Millie Bobby Brown announcing “we’re pregnant” was not on many people’s bingo cards.

Just one year ago, she married Jake Bongiovi.

Fans and critics agree that MBB has grown up very quickly after her meteoric rise to fame as a child actress.

But is she really pregnant? Or are people taking her “we’re pregnant!” announcement out of context?

Millie Bobby Brown makes an announcement on a talk show in 2025. (Image Credit: CBS)

Yes, Millie Bobby Brown is a grown adult

While many would argue that being an actual “grown-up” starts more around 30, Millie Bobby Brown is an adult woman.

Born in February 2004, she is now a 21-year-old woman who is allowed to drink, style herself however she likes (and no matter what critics say), and marry.

In April of 2023, she announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi. On May 27 of the following year, they tied the knot.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “The Electric State” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

No, his name is not a coincidence — Jake Bongiovi is the son of Jon Bon Jovi. While he is by definition a nepo baby, he also inherited his dad’s once-storied good looks. (Seriously, look up photos of young Bon Jovi; you’re welcome)

Brown opted to legally take her husband’s surname.

Notably, her actual middle name is “Bonnie” and not “Bobby,” so her entire life seems like a swarm of Bs, swapping in and out of her name.

Bongiovi is only two years older than she is. They are both young adults — young enough that “we’re pregnant” was not a phrase that fans expected to hear in 2025.

Millie Bobby Brown is not pregnant, but …

Earlier this year, the Enola Holmes star spoke to Drew Barrymore about her love of animals. As it turns out, she has a pet donkey — and it is the donkey who is pregnant.

As you can see above, a clip circulated, showing only that brief exchange.

Shorter clips, too, emerged — with less about the donkey and more of Millie Bobby Brown saying “we’re pregnant!” without context.

It’s likely that people, as a joke, clipped the video to prank friends, and that rumors spun out of control as these short clips broke containment.

Only a fraction of people viewed the full context of the announcement.

As you can see from varying lengths of the clips, the context of the “we’re pregnant” announcement is Millie Bobby Brown discussing her beloved donkey.

She clearly knows that this is a humorous way to announce this.

So does Barrymore. And so, too, does the audience.

It’s likely that MBB considered at the time that rumors might emerge from the statement. However, her level of fame can lead to a sort of fatalism — where one shrugs off potential responses because rumors will circulate anyway.

Millie Bobby Brown on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A lot of people are very weird about MBB

In recent months, Brown has hit back at critics of her styling choices, accusing them of sexism and more. She’s at least partially right.

It’s true that, if Finn Wolfhard or another of her Stranger Things co-stars were to begin styling himself as if he were more than twice his age, people would comment. But almost certainly not as much.

Celebrities are almost always under a magnifying glass in the public consciousness.

When that celebrity is a woman, the magnification factor is much higher. It is deeply unfair.

At any rate, congratulations are in order to for MBB’s donkey, whom we wish the best of luck on this equine pregnancy journey.