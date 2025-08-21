Serena Williams Confesses to Using Zepbound, Posts Paid Promotion for Luxury Weight Loss

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Serena Williams is admitting to using Zepbound.

Zepbound is a GLP-1 medication. It is the luxury weight loss branding for Mounjaro, which is a diabetes medication.

Serena is one of the best athletes on the planet. Ever.

In addition to confessing to using this medication, she’s explaining why she made this controversial choice.

On August 21, 2025, Serena Williams publicly confessed to using Zepbound for weight loss. (Image Credit: NBC)

Serena Williams isn’t an Ozempic girlie, but a Zepbound girlie

On Thursday, August 21, Vogue unveiled Serena Williams’ interview about using the GLP-1 medication, Zepbound.

She explained that diet and exercise — despite her athletic prowess — did not allow her to drop weight after welcoming her second child in 2023.

“My whole life is being in the gym, working out, running, training, HIIT training, dancing, every single thing you can think of,” Serena described.

“I would always get to a certain point on the scale, but I could never get below that,” Serena lamented.

“That’s when I decided that it was time to try something different,” she admitted.

“And,” Serena continued, she “got on the GLP-1.” She used an online pharmacy, one that happens to be doing a paid partnership with her.

Serena Williams attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Did she share this out of a desire for transparency? She says that she did

Many might question why Serena Williams would publicly admit to using a dubious and deeply controversial weight loss medication.

This might cause countless people to give in to the trend, on the grounds that if Serena is using it, they should too.

However, she explained that she felt the need to confess. Why? Because people have observed her weight loss and speculated about it, and she wanted to be transparent.

(And, it seems, to do this paid partnership)

Serena Williams attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

“I was putting in the work,” Serena emphasized.

She observed: “I actually think it’s a problem a lot of other women can relate to, that you are in the gym and eating healthy, but just can’t get to the level you want or need to,”

Now, Serena expressed:

“I feel lighter mentally, I feel sexier, I feel more confident.”

This is a very complex topic

As you can see, Serena Williams also spoke on the Today Show about her GLP-1 medication use.

And, again, it all seems to tie into her paid promotion of the product and of the online pharmacy where she obtained it.

Folks, for years, these kinds of medications were for diabetes patients.

Though no one questions the ability of these shots to artificially suppress people’s appetites to make it easy for them to starve themselves into being skinny, there are a lot of unknowns.

Even were it not for documented shortages of diabetes medication for people who actually need it, many are hesitant to take this particular jab because of both known risks and unknown potential side effects.